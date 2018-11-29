Cellulose Film Packaging Global Market 2018-2023 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

B4IN

Cellulose Film Packaging

Cellulose films are manufactured mainly by wood and cotton fibers.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of application, bags & pouches is expected to be the most attractive material segment in the cellulose film packaging market across the globe. Landfilling problems are majorly caused by extensive use of conventional plastic bags, pouches, bottles, etc. As cellulose films are compostable and biodegradable in nature, they reduce the landfilling issues by a considerable extent.

The global cellulose film packaging is expected to be largely influenced by growing demand from food & beverage and personal care industries.

The worldwide market for Cellulose Film Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Cellulose Film Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Futamura Chemical

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Sappi Limited

Tembec

Rhodia Acetow GmbH

Rotofil Srl

Weifang Henglian Cellophane

Chengdu Huaming Cellophane

Hubei Golden Ring New Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transparent Film

Colored Film

Metalized Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bags & Pouches

Labels

Tapes

Release Liners

Wrapping Films

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cellulose Film Packaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cellulose Film Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cellulose Film Packaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Cellulose Film Packaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cellulose Film Packaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cellulose Film Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cellulose Film Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

