AIDS Rapid Test Kit Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2025

29 November 2018 – Global AIDS Rapid Test Kit Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. HIV testing and counselling is now gaining a universal attention since the first HIV enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay tests were available for identification of HIV infection. Pre-test and post-test counselling were some of the crucial stages for testing process due to the seriousness associated with the news of HIV infection for patients with positive result. In addition, the process of pre-test counselling aims to ensure that the patients are sufficiently informed regarding the testing process and further consequences.

Commercially, a wide range of HIV antibody tests are available which include enzyme linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and rapid HIV tests. Initially, ELISAs comprised use of viral lysate and positive specimens were confirmed by means of western blot technology which is difficult, time consuming and expensive. Technological advances have led to the development of a wide variety of rapid HIV tests comprising agglutination assays, flow-through membrane assays, dipstick assays and lateral flow membrane assays. Many of these tests are presented as cartridges or strips incorporating the reagents and not requiring additional equipment.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of AIDS rapid test kit market includes rising cases of AIDS and immune related diseases. Also, factors such as detection methods and practices to investigate HIV related diseases have advanced thus contributing to the market growth. Based on segmentation by type, the AIDS Rapid Test Kit market includes saliva test and blood test. Based on segmentation by application, the AIDS Rapid Test Kit Industry includes medical station, hospital and pharmacy. Hospital dominated the market segment owing to presence of device and equipment for AIDS and HIV detection. However, low awareness among the masses and unavailability of right diagnosis at the suitable time is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Geographically, AIDS Rapid Test Kit Market spans North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to rise in prevalence of immune related diseases and incidences of HIV. Europe market accounts for second position in the global ranking. North America is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the near future. The key players in the AIDS Rapid Test Kit Market include TurklabTibbiMalzemeler San Tic. A.S., Alere, AccuBioTech, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc, Orasure Technologies, Autobio Diagnostics co LTD, and Standard Diagnostics.

