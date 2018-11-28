Smart Process Application (SPA) Market worth $43.28 Billion by 2020

The report “Smart Process Application Market by Solution (ECM, BPM, Customer Experience Management, Business Intelligence and analytics, Enterprise Mobility), by Service, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Verticals, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the SPA market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with in-sights on trends, and opportunities.

[176 Pages Report] Smart Process Application market to grow from $24.35 billion in 2015 to $43.28 billion in 2020. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.19% from 2015 to 2020.

The report also consists of MarketsandMarkets views of the key players and analysts insights on various developments that are taking place in the market space. The forecast period for market research report is 2015-2020. The research report covers complete Smart Process Application market categorized into following segments:

On the basis of type of deployment type:

• On-premises

• Cloud

On the basis of solutions:

• Enterprise Content Management

• Business Process Management

• Customer Experience Management

• Business Intelligence and Analytics

• Enterprise Mobility

On the basis of service:

• Support and Maintenance Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

On the basis of organization size:

• Small Sized Businesses

• Medium Sized Businesses

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Public Sector, Energy, and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Academia and Education

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

On the basis of geographical region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

The smart process applications are special type of application software that is designed to enable the organizations to smartly handle the process that are informative, unstructured, and human intensive in efficient and compliant manner.

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the Smart process application (SPA) market by deployment type: On-premises, and cloud; by type of solutions: enterprise content management, business process management, customer experience management, business intelligence and analytics, and enterprise mobility; by organization size: Small sized businesses, Medium sized businesses, Large enterprises; by verticals: Banking and Finance Services Insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, Public sector, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, academia and education, transportation and logistics, and others; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).

Major force driving this market will be increasing business agility, and technological advancements in ICT and mobile devices. The SME’s across the globe will start investing in SPA projects in coming years as traditional business process is slowly getting replaced by attractive pricing offers such as monthly subscription, usage based pricing etc.

The Smart process application (SPA) market is estimated to grow from $24.35 billion in 2015 to $43.28 billion in 2020. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.19% from 2015 to 2020. In terms of geographies, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while emerging economies like Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGR’s, in the due course.

Browse 63 market data tables and 63 figures spread through 176 pages and in-depth TOC on “Smart Process Application Market by Solution (ECM, BPM, Customer Experience Management, Business Intelligence and analytics, Enterprise Mobility), by Service, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Verticals, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-process-application-market-166492316.html

