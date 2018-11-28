Reflective Materials Market : Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2025

Global Reflective Materials Market: Overview

Reflective materials, manufactured from different optical quality glass beads measuring three fourth the size of human hair, are packed together densely and coated with aluminum. The process transforms each glass bead into a convex mirror. Light hitting the glass bead is reflected back towards the source, unlike in a normal flat mirror where the reflection is only on the opposite side of the image. Therefore, a mirror build with reflective glass beads displays the image on every side.

Typically, reflective materials are made by leveraging microprismatic technology or glass bead technology. The glass beads technology mostly finds application in the textile industry since it is flexible and easy to store. The technology uses millions of high performance glass beads that reflect light effectively in all directions because of their spherical shape. The microprismatic technology, on the other hand, consists of retro-reflective microscopic prisms formed on a polymeric film. They help to produce a bright reflective appearance on accessories and garments.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/reflective-materials-market.html

Global Reflective Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

Spurring demand for reflective materials is the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction for materials having high visibility. Such materials offer greater visibility and hence safety in low light conditions resulting from fog, snow, and darkness after nightfall. Fabric made of reflective materials also find use in safety and traffic management.

Despite solid demand from different sectors, the market currently has to contend with a few headwinds resulting from the supply and demand gap and fluctuating prices of raw materials. However, the market is still anticipated to grow on the back of the rising usage of reflective materials in manufacturing solar panels, windows, architectural glasses, and various apparels, namely sportswear, shirts, shoes, vests, fashion, jackets, belts, armbands, signs, safety vests, backpacks, badges, belts, and raincoats.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37097

Product-wise, the key segments of the global market for reflective materials are reflective coating, reflective sheet, reflective film, reflective tape, reflective fabrics, reflective inks, etc. At present, the segment of reflective coatings is seeing maximum demand in the market due to their widespread usage in the textile industry, where flame retardant reflective apparels are much in demand.

End-use industries pushing up demand for reflective materials are textile, construction, automotive, etc. Among them, the construction industry is a major growth driver. Demand for reflectors, display panels, and lightening lenses drives the market.