Best Product – EMPHASER Spare Wheel Subwoofer EBS108A

Compact active subwoofers for the spare wheel well are very popular among music enthusiasts at the moment. An unusually compact active sub, that you can even mount in the rim of the spare wheel, is part of the product range of the bass specialist EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/): the EBS108A. The German Car & HiFi trade magazine exhaustively tested the bass speaker system in the issue 06/2018, and awarded it the ‘Best Product’ accolade.

SAVE SPACE IN THE TRUNK

The first thing about the EBS108A that impressed the journalists was its space saving design: “The EBS108A consists of a cast aluminum housing whose 36-cm outer diameter fits into the common size of wheel rim. The underside consists of a spacer with a protective grill for the cone. The cone therefore fires downwards (…). The rear of the woofer is formed by the middle of the housing cover so that optimal use is made of the available space.”

SECURE MOUNTING

For the testers the mounting options of the new EMPHASER active sub are also well thought out – after all the bass speaker is supposed to sit securely in the trunk: “A hole goes through the middle of the subwoofer for a bolt or the threaded rod of the spare tire. The main feature is that the spare wheel together with subwoofer can still be secured with a bolt.”

HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS

The magazine is full of praise for the assembly and configuration of the EBS108A which incorporates an amplifier and a 20 cm high performance woofer with fiberglass cone: “The voice coil of the woofer has an impedance of 2 ohms, which causes the power amp to deliver just under 150 watts” is the verdict of the testers about the performance of the ‘mini bass wonder’. “Consequently there is no need at all for the EMPHASER to hide away: on the contrary, it belongs to the stronger performers in the compact class.”

CONVINCING: THE SOUND

The EBS108A also makes a top impression in a practical test: “In the car the deep bass and above all very clean performance is stunning. It can maintain a level well”, say the well-respected tech journalists. “Thanks to the adequate output the sound is good even at higher volumes.” But that”s not all: “Punchy bass drums are a simple task, and with everyday music this small item cuts an outstanding figure.”

SUMMARY

“Anyone who considers fitness for everyday use to be important is well served with the smart EMPHASER EBS108A”, is the final verdict of the testers, “especially as the sound is right”. The EBS108A passed the Car & HiFi test with flying colors, being rewarded for its outstanding performance with the ‘Best Product’ accolade.