Smile Pad Dental Centres Are Now Offering Mini And Midi Dental Implants

Many people who have dentures suffer from an assortment of problems with them, the most common being loose or ill-fitting dentures which slip about as they try to eat and being unable to eat some foods. It is also not unknown for some denture wearers to laugh out loud at a joke and find that their dentures actually fall out of their mouth which can be embarrassing in the extreme. Furthermore, they can suffer from bad breath, as food particles become stuck under the dentures and decay.

Now these problems can be overcome with the new mini dental implants. Smile Pad dentists, with surgeries in London, Salisbury, Chertsey, Bristol, and Ottershaw, can provide mini implants which act like the root of the tooth. This technology requires no surgery of the gum, no drilling of the bone, no stitches, and no waiting, although there may be momentary perforation of the gum and outer surface of the bone. The procedure also requires fewer visits to the surgery.

Placement of the implants is a one-step procedure using minimally invasive techniques positioning them into the jawbone and using local anaesthesia or light sedation. The head of the implant which is ball-shaped then fits into the denture with a rubber O-ring that clips around it holding the denture firmly in place.

Smile Pad practices also provide the new midi dental implants which are stronger and have a greater surface area than mini implants. These have a more substantial post which can support fixed crowns, and also have a built-in shoulder allowing for better oral hygiene. These do not require a surgical flap and can have a crown fitted only two weeks later.

Smile Pad also provides conventional implants which are inserted into the bone using a gentle surgical technique which means that the patient feels little discomfort after they have been inserted. These implants are left for a period of a few weeks up to a few months while a process called ossification takes place.

The bone grows tight around the implant and bonds itself to it before the final crown is added. Meanwhile the patient is provided with some form of temporary teeth replacement so that he or she can continue life as normal. Mini implants have favourable comparison with conventional implants, but there are occasions when the conventional implant is a better choice depending on the individual patient.