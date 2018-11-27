Screenless Display Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

Avegant Corporation is one major player in the screenless display market. Avegant has launched Glyph, a video set, which is capable of putting a personal video theater around the eyes by making use of tiny DLP projectors. Avegant is currently in the process of upgrading their Glyph prototype into consumer version and is also set to launch its Beta version. Other companies like Displair, Inc. have launched air touch system which projects laser beams into humid air molecules. Increasing adoption of smartphones with advanced displays is one major factor fueling the growth of screenless display market.

North America region holds the largest market share of global Screenless display market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for mobile devices and portable consumer electronics in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies.

Screenless display market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into visual image, retinal display and synaptic interface. The retinal display segment works by projecting the images directly into the retina of the eye. There is no reflection of light unlike other system. This is one distinguishing factor about the retinal display. Owing to this, the user can view the image floating in the space in front of him. Also, the high definition resolution makes it capable enough to use in the day light too.

Screenless display is one of the major emerging technologies which will change the landscape of consumer electronics in the near future. Screenless technologies transmit the information directly into the retina of the eye without taking the aid of any screen or projector. Major factor driving the growth of screenless display market is the increasing demand for portability and growing demand for innovations.

The global Screenless Display Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 1,654 Million by 2023, at 32% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Avegant Corporation (U.S.)

Google, (U.S.)

Displair, Inc. (Russia)

Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.)

RealView Imaging (Israel)

Leia Inc. (U.S.)

Microvision (U.S.)

Kapsys (France) among others.

Segments:

Screenless display market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type:

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

By Application:

Holographic Projections

Head-Mounted Display

Head-Up Display

By Vertical:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of screenless display market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in screenless display market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

