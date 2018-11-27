Meal Delivery Plans In Dubai As Low As AED 100 Per Day – Start Losing Weight Now

Slim’n Lite

Business Bay Area

Behind Oberoi Hotel

Bayswater Tower, Suite 1211

Dubai.

Telephone: +97145584741

Email: info@slimandlite.ae

Dieting has never been easier than with Slim’n Lite’s meal delivery plans in Dubai. It is a low-calorie diet that is simple yet delicious. Many people are still under the impression that healthy food cannot be anything but boring. Slim’n Lite’s meal delivery program educates people that healthy and nutritious does not automatically mean tasteless. If prepared correctly, it is a tasty meal.

Often people are scarred by dodgy trends and over-cooked vegetables that they don’t believe that a healthy meal can help with weight loss. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Professional chefs will use 100% of local ingredients to craft culinary delights that do not require food prep or meal planning. And it is delivered right to the door.

Healthy meal plans in Dubai work as heat and eat meals that can be enjoyed at any time. This allows healthy eating to become a habit which will produce results naturally. Slim’n Lite are not about quick weight loss fixes. Their primary goal is to help people create life-long habits of healthy eating. This will enable people to enjoy sustainable, long-lasting results.

Now meal delivery plans can be ordered for as low as AED 100. The weight loss meal delivery program is dietician-approved, calorie-controlled and made exclusively from fresh ingredients. It is a nutrient-rich meal that contains fiber and lean protein to keep the metabolism strong.

Slim’n Lite caters to individuals, events and companies. They not only provide fresh meals at the doorstep, but also healthy and genuinely delicious meals for company meetings, birthday parties and children’s catering needs.

Hicham Kamel the Executive Chef states that, “We take pride in understanding your busy lifestyle and how to create a meal delivery plan that is tailored to meet your individual needs. We cater to tasty, high quality and healthy meals at an affordable price”.

About Us

Slim’n Lite is a lifestyle and nutrition center that prepares healthy and delicious meals using farm fresh ingredients. Whether you are looking to eat delicious meals, lose weight or boost muscle mass, we have a team of skilled chefs who will design a meal plan and deliver it to your doorstep. Our meal plans are not only for individuals but cater to companies, events and children’s meal requirements. Our meal plans can be customized and we take pride in understanding your needs, taste and lifestyle. For more information, visit us on https://www.slimandlite.ae/