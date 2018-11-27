MCPCB research: Market New Technology Growth, Insights, Trend, Demand & Forecast 2023

Metal core thermal PCB (MCPCBs, MCB, IMPCB or IMS) are widely used in applications where a dense wattage call for a good thermal heat dissipation. Thermal efficiency gained by a metal based board allows for downsizing designs and removal of hardware. To avoid short circuits, there is an electrical insulation between the copper traces/pads and base metal using a tailored dielectric layers with high thermal conductivity.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers @

· Amitron

· San Francisco Circuits

· Best Technology

· Varioprint AG

· Cisel

· LT Circuit

· Uniwell Electronic

· CofanUSA

· OM Circuit Board

· Pulsar Circuits

· KINGFORD

· Andwin Circuits

· AT&S

· Elite Advanced Technologies

· Gold Phoenix PCB

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the MCPCB market .

Chapter 1, to describe MCPCB Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of MCPCB , with sales, revenue, and price of MCPCB , in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of MCPCB, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, MCPCB market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MCPCB sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

