iLynck is operating to provide different digital market assets. The web contains a group of different places. It is a designer hub that can facilitate designers to examine assets and foster the process. 3D models, graphics, audios, videos, and photography are several assets, which can help designers. Millions of active buyers along with millions community members are in the limelight. The web depicts millions sales. It has become one of the most prominent marketplaces. It has become most visited site according to Alexa. Headquarter of the company is in USA.

iLynck History

The company was founded by different members. Interestingly, these founding members came up with an excellent idea. The idea was to facilitate designers and provide the appropriate tools to get the work done in an effective manner. Initially, the business was started differently. They started the lifestyle business, which compelled founders to work and travel. However, the business evolved with the time, and it became a proper tech business. The tech startup was successful with some key improvement. Now, the firm is dealing with over 250 employees. Many employees are working in the head office of the company.

The founder of the firm is highly qualified. Moving to Unites States to study computer science and mathematics was a good idea. He came up with the prominent vision. He studied design at the CCRI. His broader concepts regarding designing have helped him to streamline the vision.

Interestingly, this team did not contain technical people. They hired the developer to build the first phase.

Contact Details

Lynck

780 Reservoir ave , unit # 288 Cranston RI 02910

401-489-9914