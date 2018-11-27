Egypt Telecom market Research Report, Industry Research Outlook, Broadband Services Industry Trends : Ken Research

According to study, “Egypt – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Egypt telecoms, mobile and broadband areOrange Egypt (Mobinil, ECMS, Orascom Telecom, Global Telecom Holding), Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat Misr, Telecom Egypt, Thuraya, Iridium, Inmarsat, Alkan Communications, EgyptSat, MobiServe, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies, TE Data, EgyNet, LINKdotNET, Nile Online, Yalla, Equant, Noor, Vodafone Data (Raya Telecom), Batelco, Soficom, Egypt Network, Internet Egypt, MenaNet, MenaSat, iSkySat, StormSat Egypt, PLC International, JumpTV, Menatel, NilePhone, Raya Telecom, Zhone Technologies, NEC, Nortel Networks, Qualcomm, ZTE.

Egypt has one of the largest telecom markets in North Africa, supported by a population of more than 90 million and with effective competition &high penetration rate. Thetelecommunication market includes radio, television, press, mail, fixed and mobile telephones and the Internet.

In Egypt, there are some telecom operators such as privatization, IPOs acquisitions, new licenses and mobile technologies (GSM, 3G, HSPA and LTE). Telecom operators are used for a number of complex tools such as employing advanced analytics to collect information to better predict customer behavior and with a view to allocating resources more efficiently. These telecoms operators face many challenges such as such as access to finance, investor incentives and tax exemptions, related to software development, mobile applications, website portals, outsourcing, digital content and electronic games, IT training and e-learning etc.

Mobile operators in telecommunication market, are; Orange Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat Egypt and Telecom Egypt. Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat introduced 4G service beside their 2G and 3G services. Telecom Egypt is allowed to provide 4G services and provide 2Gand 3G services through national roaming with the existing mobile licensees.In addition,the regulations framework allows Orange, Vodafone, and Etisalat to provide virtual fixed-lineservices using Telecom Egypt’s network.

Broadband represents the majority of subscription. The fixed broadband market is served by a number of technology platforms including ADSL, fibre-to-the-home (Fttx), WiMAX and leased line. The development of national fixed broadband network is based on fibre.

The national telecommunications regulatory authority (NTRA) is the Egypt government approved telecommunication regulatory and competition authority. There are three main responsibilities of the NTRA, which arepolicy and licensing, competition safeguards, and interconnection regulation between licensed operators. There are some regulatory issues are included in telecommunication statistics such as third mobile license, fourth mobile license, international gateways, mobile termination rates, mobile number portability, sim card registration and infrastructure sharing etc.

In 2017, Vodafone Egypt topped the list of most profitable telecom companies, with a profit growth rate of 45%. By the end of 2017, Telecom Egypt succeeded in adding 2.3 million subscribers, which attributed the rise of the company’s revenues to the growth of all its sectors. It is expected that Telecom Egypt will be increased its share in Egypt’s mobile market to 15% by 2022. In the upcoming years, the combination of a future national broadband network along with 4G LTE services and a highly competitive market will spur the overall telecoms sector on in Egypt and it is estimated that revenues for the sector will increase substantially.

