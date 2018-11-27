Docmation Attends Salesforce World Tour, Atlanta, GA

It’s the time of the year when all the Salesforce enthusiasts are set to blaze a trail together at Salesforce World Tour, in Atlanta, Georgia. Salesforce World Tour brings together all the trailblazers, partners, and product experts to create a world where technology leads to great opportunities and equality for everyone.

The leading Salesforce Community and Commerce Clouds consulting company, Docmation, will be a part of this exclusive event to explore and share some innovative solutions that ensure customer success.

After winning the Atlanta Pacesetters Award 2018 for being among the fastest-growing companies, Docmation has created a spectacular mark for itself with its agile end-to-end solutions tailored to improve business results. Commenting on this event, Prasad Pamidi, Founder and Principal of Docmation said, “Docmation has always been ahead with its customer centric initiatives. Also having attended Dreamforce and hosted multiple sessions earlier this year, we are excitingly looking forward to our presence at Salesforce World Tour. I am sure it will bring together the brightest think tanks in the field of technology which will further help us expand our capabilities. You can spot Docmatians in our customized Docmation t-shirts at the event.”

Docmation has been doing exceptionally well in the Salesforce B2B Commerce (CloudCraze) Technology space, one that promotes simplified online shopping with its seamless and self-service customer experience. With true professionalism and unmatchable management skills, Docmation has definitely attained remarkable heights of success in a short span of time.

About Docmation

Docmation is a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, particularly focusing on implementing robust Salesforce Communities and Digital B2B Commerce. With over 10 years of experience in working across all Salesforce Clouds, and with a thriving team of more than 60 certified Salesforce experts, Docmation helps organizations build high-performing online communities and e-commerce portals that support critically important business goals across customer support, sales, marketing, and employee engagement. The client base of the company comprises of global names like Novartis, Coca-Cola, The Hackett Group, ITHAKA, Children’s Fund, Sanofi, GFI, The Family Foundation, Sage, and more. You can find more information about Docmation on their website, https://www.docmation.com.

About Salesforce World Tour

The Salesforce World Tour includes a series of multiple international conferences that enable enthusiasts to connect, learn, and inspire for their flagship event, Dreamforce, by bringing them together under the same roof. With a mix of attendees that involve Salesforce admins, customers, partners, and developers, Salesforce World Tour is an opportunity that will add value proposition to businesses-leveraging cloud technologies. The Salesforce World Tour is set to be held on the 5th of December 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta.