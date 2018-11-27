Blockchain Market Worth USD 28,248.7 Million By 2025

Meticulous Research®– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Blockchain Market by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics) Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2025”.

The global blockchain market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2025 by -industry vertical BFSI, government, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, real estate, and IT) application (payments, exchanges, smart contracts, documentation, digital identity, supply chain management, governance risk & compliance management). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. Due to the increasing interest in the blockchain ecosystem, it is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. Moreover, it is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

Individuals and businesses are increasingly willing to adapt to blockchain technology. However, the technical complexities and operational overhead involved in creating, configuring, and operating the blockchain, and maintaining its infrastructure, often act as deterrent to its mass adoption. Along with leading tech giants, many startups are now offering a viable solution to this problem through the Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. BaaS might prove to be the necessary catalyst that can lead to a much wider and deeper penetration of blockchain technology across various industry sectors and businesses, thus driving market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Application

• Payments

• Exchanges

• Smart Contracts

• Documentation

• Digital Identity

• Supply Chain Management

• Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

• Others

Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Real Estate

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

Market by Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

