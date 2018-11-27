Best YouTube Video Song to MP3 Converter & Downloader

We know that YouTube has been designed to only allow users to watch and view videos on their website. Then maximum users want to download their favorite YouTube videos to their computer or Device so they can watch them without being connected to the Internet.

How to convert YouTube videos songs to offline MP3 songs so that you can play them offline while driving, working out, sleeping or relaxing? The answer is FbTube video downloader & converter. This article will introduce you best desktop & online YouTube Videos to MP3 converter, just read it through and you will get the point.

Part 1：Best YouTube Video Song to MP3 Downloader

FbTube

There are various website tools of YouTube music-ripping sites out there, some people may think that they are illegal and unsafe because they violate copyright. But according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), YouTube video converters aren’t inherently illegal.

FbTube is relatively a new website tools for video down loader and converter on the internet! But still due to is efficiency and beautiful interface, it has made it in the list of top best YouTube videos to mp3 converter on the Internet! When I come on the website for the first time, I was very impressed with the Interface of the website and its functioning! If you are looking for a strictly download and save YouTube video to our Device, then FbTube is the best choice for you! So if you only extract the audio that have no copyright, it’s completely legal. The selected video will be automatically converted to the high quality MP3 (audio) if available.

Best Way to Download YouTube Song Videos as MP3 with FbTube

1. Open YouTube video and copy the URL on the address line.

2. Navigate to FbTube, enter that link into the media box and click on Convert Video.

3. Now the Video starts to convert the video to MP3, just wait.

4. Once this conversion is finished, Click on download Video and the audio will be saved on your device.

Part 2: How to Convert YouTube Video to MP3 for Free

The best YouTube video to audio converter a fore mentioned all can download YouTube song video as MP3 on your PC, and then you can enjoy a long offline MP3 (Audio) songs. If you have a tendency to love the ones effective YouTube video to MP3 conversion tools and have no fear approximately your pc space, then computer YouTube video to audio software is your excellent choice. Instead, if you need to store time and electricity, then YouTube to MP3 converter on line website will satiate your wishes. Both those equipment works in the same way, so right here I will walk you through a way to extract audio from YouTube video with FbTube. Given below simple steps to Convert YouTube Videos to MP3 with FbTube:

1. First Copy the link of the video you want to convert.

2. Paste video URL at Fbtube textbox at top.

3. Click on Convert Video

4. Then you can see all Formats

5. After that click there MP3 format and the downloading start.