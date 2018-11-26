Water Treatment Systems Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price Forecast 2025

26 Nov 2018: The global Water Treatment Systems Market is expected to cross USD 44.01 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in water pollution coupled with rise in population is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding health among the young population is likely to act as a major driver for market growth. In addition, stringent regulations by government against water pollution is expected to fuel the market growth. Water treatment systems market witnesses several opportunities in form of installation of water treatment systems in residential sectors. Government has now mandated commercial builders to design water treatment systems for new constructions.

However, growing population, environmental issues arising due to water, growing prevalence of waterweeds, and unevenness in presence of water treatment systems is likely to create market hindrance in the forecast period up to 2025.Water treatment methods such as rapid sand filtration, charcoal filter, solar disinfection, ceramic filter, desalination and boiling reduce the number of pathogens, but do not eliminate it entirely. Solar disinfection and boiling being effective are thus unrealistic for large quantity of water. On the other hand, chemical disinfection kills pathogens and the method is feasible with large volumes of water. Sodium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite are domestically used but active chlorine concentrations might differ and should stand relevant to calculate the proportion of chlorine to be added to the water. Large water supplies cater to commercial and industrial sectors and toxic water in form of liquid waste released by chemical industries treated in two-three levels before releasing into open spaces or rivers.

In the other terms, the water demands for residential use may vary according to rainfall, catchment areas or any other reasons. Therefore, it is essential to choose carefully the equipment for water treatment. Water treatment systems industry is segmented based on technology, device, application, and geography. “Technology” segment accounted for a major share in the global market due to proliferation and use of RO technology for water treating. Distillation technology stands at a second position in the market due to rise in water demands for personal and commercial use.

Geographical segmentation for water treatment systems market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American water treatment systems market is likely to gain an astounding CAGR in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s water treatments systems market is estimated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rise in environmental issues due to water pollution.

On the other hand, sink filters are in intense demand in the emerging economies. Water dispensers contribute largely to the APAC’s market growth. Middle Eastern and African market comparatively witnesses a moderate growth in water treatment systems owing to moderate awareness coupled with conventional techniques used for water treatment & distillation. The key players in the water treatment systems market include 3M, Philips, Pentair, Panasonic, Unilever, LG Electronics, EcoWater systems, A.O. Smith, Culligan International, and Amway.

