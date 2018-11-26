Therapies In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: There are various forms of therapy for remediating health problems. Every individual has a different preference when it comes to choosing the ideal therapy for treating health issues. While some prefer medication, there are many who prefer therapies with minimal side-effects and almost no medication. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness is a clinic where natural form of treatment plan is formulated for the patients.

The facility provides chiropractic services to the residents across the area. It is a member of the TCA (Texas Chiropractic Association), Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. Services provided include, pediatric and pregnancy chiropractic, wellness care, treating auto accident injuries, sports injuries, general chiropractic care and therapies.

Therapies Offered

• Spinal Decompression- A non-surgical treatment for degenerated and herniated discs. The therapy is pain-free and has a high success rate at reducing or eliminating neck and back pain.

• “IST” Inter-Segmental Traction- It combines the use of gentle rollers and vibration for passively activating the circulation and healing.

• Low Level Laser (LLLT)- Also known as cold laser, it is a painless, drug-free and non-invasive therapy for treating acute and chronic pain, acne, cellulite and body-contouring.

• “STIM” Electrical stimulation- An interferential electrical therapy that uses two low frequency stimulations, by placing them diagonally to the injury for pain relief and healing.

• Ultrasound Therapy- High-frequency sound waves are used to treat soft tissue injuries.

• Curve Restoration Traction- Application of traction to the spine for restoring or reducing curves.

• Core Muscle Strength Training- Functional training for strengthening the core muscles and increasing stability.

• Muscle Stretching and Joint Flexibility Exercises- Stretching and flexibility exercises for reducing muscle strain, improving flexibility and reducing pain.

• Posture Correction- Isncludes a variety of chiropractic manipulations, posture exercises and traction procedures for achieving the best posture and maintaining it.

