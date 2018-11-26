Organic Products In Beauty Salons

With evolving consumer demands and climatic changes around the world, beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. These products are prepared by using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. Using locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable. Some of the organic products being utilized by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE SERVICES MARKET AT $222 BILLION IN 2017.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the personal care services market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-fourth of the global personal care services market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, digital technology can use motion sensors and interpret a consumer’s facial expressions to determine their product preferences. The days of social media being purely social are long gone as companies transform these technological advancements into shopper opportunities for better customer experiences.

The personal care services market is segmented into Beauty Salons; Diet And Weight Reducing Centers; Spas & Massage; Other Personal Care Services.

Beauty Salons comprise establishments (except those known as barber shops or men’s hair stylist shops) primarily engaged in one or more of the following: (1) cutting, trimming, shampooing, coloring, waving, or styling hair; (2) providing facials; and (3) applying makeup (except permanent makeup).

Diet And Weight Reducing Centers comprise establishments primarily engaged in providing nonmedical services to assist clients in attaining or maintaining a desired weight.

Spas & Massage comprise establishments primarily engaged in providing personal care services (except hair, nail, facial, nonpermanent makeup, or nonmedical diet and weight reducing services).

Other Personal Care Services comprise establishments that provide personal care services except diet and weight reduction, spas and massages, hair styling and body styling.

