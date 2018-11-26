Oil and Gas Data Management Market worth $21.22 Billion by 2020

The report “Oil and Gas Data Management Market by Type (Information technology infrastructure, Data organization, and Service), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2020” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

[129 Pages Report] The total Oil and Gas Data Management market is expected to grow from $6.08 Billion in 2015 to $21.22 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.4% from 2015 to 2020.

Prominent vendors in this space include SAP, IBM, Wipro, NetApp and Oracle while new start-ups have emerged as key innovators in this space. The Oil and Gas Data Management market research report analyses market dynamics, future roadmaps and global trends, and also provide competitive intelligence and forecasts over the next five years. The major companies have already invested in this market along with other small vendors specializing in niche segment of the market.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global market into the following segments and sub-segments:

Global market, by type

• IT infrastructure

• Data Organization

• Services

Global market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The oil and gas data management market research report emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of data centers, future opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market. MarketsandMarkets expects an increasing adoption of IT solutions in Oil and Gas vertical, as major vendors are aggressively investing and rigorously working towards building cost effective infrastructure solutions, in an effort to reduce the overall cost incurred by oil producers.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the Oil and Gas Data Management market by solution (IT infrastructure, data organization, and services, and by region (North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

The oil and gas data management includes the full life cycle of exploration, refining, storage and transportation data in the Oil and Gas industry from production to end user distribution. These solutions and strategies are state of the art technology specifically for the oil and gas industry to empower clients to better understand access and manage their data assets. The challenges involved in data management increases with growing volume and velocity of the storage requirements.

The purpose of the IT technology adoption is to maximize oilfield recovery, eliminate non-productive time, and increase profitability through the design and deployment of integrated workflows. Digital oilfield workflows combine business process management with advanced information technology and engineering expertise. The evolution of advanced technology in the oil & gas industry will continue to enable geophysical assessment, drilling, exploration & production, refining, transportation and distribution. The Oil and Gas Data Management market research report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps and global trends, and also provides competitive intelligence and forecasts over the next five years.

As of 2014, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global Oil and Gas Data Management market, followed by MEA. However, the APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3% from 2014 to 2019. The oil and gas industry is rapidly shifting from traditional processes to smarter operations for deploy minimum workforce over remote and offshore exploration sites. SAP, IBM, Wipro, NetApp and Oracle and VMware Inc. are some of the key players in the global software defined data center market.

Browse 75 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 129 pages and in-depth TOC on “ Oil and Gas Data Management Market by Type (Information technology infrastructure, Data organization, and Service), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-data-management-market-85567816.html

