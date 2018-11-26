Molecular Cytogenetics Market forecast to 2023 scrutinized in new research

[147 Pages Report] The molecular cytogenetics market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.55 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides insights into the global market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, applications, end users, and regions in the market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is segmented based on product, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques. Comparative genomic hybridization forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment in the market.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Technology:

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Array-based CGH

Standard CGH

Florescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

The high incidence and large economic burden of genetic disorders and cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing use of molecular cytogenetic products in clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Target Audience for this Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report:

Manufacturers and Suppliers of Molecular Cytogenetics Instruments and Consumables

Clinical and Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes related to Market

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).

