GlobalLogic Wins the CMMI Capability 2018 Challenge

GlobalLogic, a world leader in Digital Product Engineering Services, recently has been recognized for winning the Capability Challenge 2018 by CMMI Institute, Pennsylvania. The Capability challenge is a competition that showcases thought leaders from around the world who are improving their business performance by building organizational capability.

GlobalLogic’s Vice President, Delivery Assurance – Ashwani Nandini won the esteemed challenge for her role in ensuring partner delight from engagement inception to closure, setting up frameworks to ensure predictable delivery at scale. The Capability Challenge 2018 is a part of Capability Counts which is the annual conference of the CMMI Institute. It brings together hundreds of global business leaders to participate in workshops, keynotes and interactive sessions. This event is addressed to both experienced CMMI adopters and newcomers’ eager to understand more.

In a series of entries, leaders share their unique stories on how building key capabilities at their organization has resulted in improved performance, quality, and/or profitability. The participants are required to clear various stages including a webinar, and finally on stage, in person, telling their transformation and improvement stories, what kind of great results they got using the CMMI and other techniques.

This year, global leaders from multiple companies competed for the title based on the best story of improving business performance by building capability. Eight participants were shortlisted as semi-finalists and the three finalists included Ashwani Nandini (GlobalLogic), Vladmir Savin (EPAM Systems) and Wael Philops (ITS) presented their stories to conference attendees and competed for the title of Capability Challenge Champion. After the audience and Judges voting, CMMI institute recognized Ashwani Nandini from GlobalLogic as the 2018 Capability Challenge winner.

On her win, Ashwani Nandini expressed her gratitude to the company as well as the audience. “The CMMI Capability 2018 Challenge inspires organizations to create novel ideas that demonstrate innovative uses and best stories for improving business performance by building capability. Being chosen as the winner of an international challenge is a great feeling as it acknowledges our organizational journey to be credible and exceptional. I am grateful for the chance to be able to represent our company at this world platform. The top journeys narrated in the Capability 2018 Challenge have the potential to be transformational innovations to bring value to our customers, peers and business partners for a healthier ecosystem.”

“The Capability Challenge is a prestigious platform that provides an opportunity to showcase a company’s unique capabilities at a global level. We are happy to have taken this opportunity and acing it,” said Zaheer Allam, Chief Delivery Officer, GlobalLogic. He added, “Our Software Development and Maintenance Department has been appraised at CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) Level 5 which is a validation of our true commitment to be more efficient and competitive in our marketplace. “We are uniquely placed in the industry by being a full Agile software house and a certified CMMI company. This appraisal is an endorsement of our efforts of an established foundation of processes that balance stability and agility, and equip us to drive our clients’ software-led transformation.”

“We are delighted to showcase the achievements of Aswhani and the GlobalLogic team in elevating performance through innovation and discipline. All CMMI Institute Capability Challenge finalists are distinguished in their industries, regions, and globally because they show how organizations create and sustain an environment of high-performance,” said Kirk Botula, CEO of CMMI Institute. “We look forward to another round of highly qualified 2019 Capability Challenge entries.”