Global Depression Treatment Therapy Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

According to OMR analysis the global depression treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2023. The Global depression treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type of depression, depression drug type, and type of depression treatment devices. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, government regulations, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

The global depression treatment market has been driven by various pivotal factors which include increasing awareness related to mental health disorders and rising market of low-cost generic drugs. Other key factors such as government investments, grants and private investment are also boosting the market growth. Significant R&D in depression treatment drugs and adoption of personalized medicines are creating significant scope for the market. There is considerable growth opportunities in depression treatment drugs market due to significant adoption of depression drugs across the globe.

The devices such as VR box can be helpful in the treatment of depression. VR Therapy is also monitoring new treatments for depression that involve virtual reality which enable individuals to adjust their self-perception and self-care habits, which is helpful to alleviate some forms of depression. VR technology has been used to treat depression in many countries such as the U.S, Canada, U.K., and so on.

Geographically market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. North America and Europe region has been dominating the market due to high awareness regarding the depression and the availability of drugs and therapies. APAC is the market with various future opportunities. Rising market of low cost generic drugs is also a key factor that can increase market growth in the APAC region. Major players in the market include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Forest labs, Sun pharma, Eli lily and company, Lundbeck A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and co., AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis, Teva pharmaceuticals, Otsuka pharmaceuticals, and Takeda pharmaceuticals. The companies have adopted strategies such as new product launch, mergers & acquisition, R&D and so forth to strengthen their position in this highly competitive market.

