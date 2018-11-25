MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Announces Availability of Organic Ganoderma Lucidum Spore for Numerous Health Benefits of Humans

Xi’an, China, October 26, 2018 – The human population can immensely benefit from a wide variety of organic and herbal extracts available in the nature. MIGU endeavors to take the mankind closer to nature by providing them with high quality, natural and side effects free herbal extracts for their health benefits. They keep updating their portfolio with new kinds of herbal products and now they have the organic ganoderma lucidum spore in their stock for people to help improve their health and vitality.

According to the company spokesperson, they are now supplying ganoderma lucidum spore oil with 30% or more purity of triterpenoid. Using the CO2 extraction technology, the oil is extracted from the ganoderma lucidum spore. The ganoderma is different from toothed mushrooms and it is processed using a super critical technology to get the essential oil. The ganoderma mushroom has an indigestible outer shell which is cracked and totally removed to extract the spore oil. Popularly known as the Oriental Magical Herb, this spore has unique health benefits for the mankind. The spokesperson states that the mushroom extract acts as an anticancer agent with its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It also supports healthy blood sugar levels and reduces hypertension.

The spore is also available in the powder form that can be consumed easily. The shell-broken ganoderma lucidum spore powder with EP, USP and JP standards can effectively promote health and longevity of humans. With its unique nutritional value, the powder is a potent ingredient of many pharmaceutical compositions. It can be used as a dietary supplement; can help in the modulation of the immune system, control blood sugar levels among other health benefits. The spore of ganoderma lucidum contains several kinds of nutritional ingredients, such as vitamins, alkaloids, amino acids and a dozen of other minerals. Rich in nutrient, ganoderma lucidum powder could prove extremely effective in the disease prevention and improving body’s immunity levels.

Besides the organic ganoderma lucidum spore, MIGU has also included nattokinase in its stock. With its natural medication potentials, the herbal extract is useful in cardiovascular diseases. This is a serine protease that is extracted from natto, which is a food with cheese like flavor. The product is extracted from the fermented soybean and which supports the healthy blood viscosity and improves body’s blood clotting mechanism. This is the reason why this natural product is highly helpful in the ischemic heart disease and heart strokes. The product is known to be a good therapy for preventing cardiovascular attacks.

About MIGU MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

MIGU is professional fungus extract powder factory certified by cGMP, ISO, HACCP, Kosher, Halal, Organic since 2002. The company is dedicated to the identification, development and production of fungus extract and other botanical extracts. They owned the organic plantation based in ShannXi and JiangSu province to support production of products of high purity and advanced quality. With the strong R&D capability, the company’s lab is equipped with state of the art instruments for testing such as HPLC, UV, UPLC, TT, GC and GC-MS, ICP-MS, GC/LC-MS-MS, HPTLC and IR (identification), ELIASA, Microbiology test and etc.

