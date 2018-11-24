Wine Tasting Notes 2013 PINOT NOIR & 2015 PINOT NOIR Sonoma Valley

Tin Barn Vineyards celebrates those hidden treasures that lie off the map. Our wines highlight the true character of Sonoma County.

2013 PINOT NOIR WINE – CARNEROS – SONOMA COUNTY RICCI VINEYARD

High atop the ridges of the Sonoma Coast, just off Tin Barn Road, lies a remote plot of Syrah vines. From this fog enshrouded slope, we sourced grapes for our very first wine and derived inspiration for our name. That was back in 2000.

In the years since, winemaker Michael Lancaster and his business partners have made a fitting home in our own “tin barn”—a warehouse in rural Sonoma that serves as both cellar space and Sonoma wine tasting room. Here, we’ve joined with fellow artisan winemakers to form the collective known as Eighth Street Wineries.

Come visit sometime! Remember, though, that a map will only get you so far.

Along the outskirts of Sonoma, on a foggy slope facing the San Pablo Bay, lies a small estate farmed by the Ricci family. The fruit we source from Ricci Vineyard is a combination of two clones, resulting in silky, supple Pinot Noir with notes of dried cherry and clove.

• Varietal Pinot Noir (66% clone 777, 34% Pommard clone)

• Harvested September 25th, 2013

• Barrels 33% new French oak

• Aging 16 months

• Bottled March 23rd, 2015

• Alcohol 13.8%

• pH 3.76 | TA 5.2 g/L

• Production 212 cases

• Release Fall 2016

• Retail Price $36.00

2015 PINOT NOIR WINE – CARNEROS – SONOMA COUNTY RICCI VINEYARD

High atop the ridges of the Sonoma Coast, just off Tin Barn Road, lies a remote plot of Syrah vines. From this fog enshrouded slope, we sourced grapes for our very first wine and derived inspiration for our name.

In the twelve years since, winemaker Michael Lancaster and his business partners have made a fitting home in our own “tin barn”—a warehouse in rural Sonoma that serves as both cellar space and tasting room. Here, we’ve joined with fellow artisan winemakers to form the collective known as Eighth Street Wineries.

Along the outskirts of Sonoma, on a foggy slope facing San Pablo Bay, lies a small family estate family. The fruit we source from this vineyard is a combination of two clones, resulting in silky, supple Pinot Noir with notes of dried cherry and clove.

• Varietal Pinot Noir (66% clone 777, 34% Pommard clone)

• Harvested August 31st, 2015

• Barrels 30% new French oak

• Aging 16 months

• Bottled February 23rd, 2017

• Alcohol 13.5%

• pH 3.69 | TA 6.0 g/L

• Production 188 cases

• Release Fall 2017

About Tin Barn Vineyards & Winery Sonoma: This urban winery, located only a mile from Sonoma Plaza, is refreshingly free from pretense, spectacle or fluff. Its entire purpose is to deliver spectacularly best wines for a spectacularly reasonable price. Cellar tours and winemaker pours make visits as educational as they are delicious.