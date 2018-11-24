Rann Utsav is back with a bang!

Rann Utsav, the eccentric desert carnival of Kutch, is all set to amaze the tourists with its vibrant colors of culture & traditions and breathtaking terrain of White Rann from 1st November, 2018 to 28th February, 2019.

The region turns into an oasis of domestic and foreign tourists during Rann Utsav Festival organized by Gujarat Tourism every year during winters. Thousands of tourists flock to the region to witness the geographical wonder of the world – White Rann. The story of formation of this salt desert is fascinating. The mudflats of White Rann fill with water during the wet season, making it look like a massive sea. As the monsoon ends, the water starts receding. The saline water leaves behind hard salt crust, creating the magnificent and infinite white stretch. This ecological marvel is one of the largest salt deserts in the world. Beyond this exclusivity, Rann Utsav is a huge celebration of the region’s cultural uniqueness – from cultural performances, regional delicacies, folk dramas, adventure activities to magnificent display of art & crafts.

With the unique combination of culture and nature, Rann Utsav also hosts traditional tent/bhunga facility to offer first-hand local life experience to the tourists. White Rann Resort, the official operator of Rann Utsav, is designed to enhance tourists’ experience of enjoying the picturesque Kutch and Rann Utsav. The Resort offers an option of traditional stay at Premium AC/Non-AC Tent or Rajwadi Bhunga, and gives spectacular glimpses of Kutchi culture, handicrafts, lip-smacking Gujarati cuisine by Courtyard Marriot and other engaging activities towards making stay enjoyable and memorable.

