Armour Comms shows latest version of Armour Mobile at International Security Expo 2018

Olympia, 28 – 29 November 2018, Stand H10 CTO of Armour Comms addresses the key challenges and how to mitigate risks in the event of a cyberattack in Surveillance, Comms and Data tech workshop

London, UK, November 23, 2018 – Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced that it will be showcasing its latest version of Armour Mobile in the Cyber Intelligence Zone at this year’s International Security Expo on 28-29th November, at Olympia, stand H10. The Zone, which features the TechUK Pavilion, provides a platform for suppliers to demonstrate both physical & IT integration, including connected security devices and IOT, to counter the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. Armour Comms will be demonstrating its technology for secure communications solutions for voice, video, messaging and data on everyday smartphones, tablets and Windows 10 desktops. The latest version of Armour Mobile includes Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) – functionality that meets the requirements of public safety mission critical voice communication – and Message Burn, which limits the lifespan of confidential data with immediate or timed deletion.

On the second day of the event, Andy Lilly, CTO at Armour Comms, will be presenting in the Surveillance, Comms and Data technology workshop (Theatre 4, 14:55 – 15:10). His talk entitled; “Who you gonna call?” will cover the key challenges of secure communication, he will explain how ‘encrypted’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘secure’ and the importance of where metadata is stored.

“This event is a great opportunity to meet with IT and security leaders to discuss ways companies can mitigate the risks in the event of cyber attacks. It’s important for organisations to include in their recovery plan how they will communicate to restore operations and mitigate future risks without using the compromised platform.

“By protecting the communications of the IT and digital forensics team and using a secure communications platform, such as Armour Mobile, companies can block a useful source of information from being intercepted or modified by the hackers, helping faster recovery and minimising the risk and damage of a security breach,” said Lilly.

Attendees on Armour’s stand will also be able to participate in their latest industry survey (https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ArmourCommsAutumnSurvey), designed to capture information on the apps and services that organisations are using for secure communications. All responses submitted will have the opportunity to win a DJI Smart camera drone.

Armour recently successfully participated in a week of plugtesting for (MCPTT) protocols organised by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) in Texas. The protocols are fully integrated into the Armour Blue solution and supports different use cases including emergency and blue light, police and law enforcement, covert ops and others. Message Burn limits the lifespan of sensitive data at rest, where users can set a time at which their messages are automatically deleted (or as the name implies, ‘burn’) on the recipient’s device, for immediate action after being read, or in the future, according to confidentiality.

