Yuhanhitec Product Features and Product Overview Process in Korea

Hello, this is the CEO of YUHANHITEC, Han JOO-HYUN.Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers' needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.

Product features

1. DESIGN

It is well matched anywhere with modern and luxury design.

2. HARD AND SAFE PC CASE

In case of ordinary imported cases, they can be easily bent or twisted by a little power since the thickness of the steel sheet of the product is thinner than 0.6mm. Using 0.8mm EGI steel sheet, our LP products are bent less, and minimize accidents such as getting cut on hand or being stabbed during assembly by curved cutting sections or connections.

3.LOW NOISE CASE

The product is small and slim, but it is designed to exhibit sufficient cooling ability, as lots of air holes are located at the side panel, rear side and bottom of the product. Noise is reduced as 0.8mm EGI steel plate absorbs internal vibration.

4.MADE IN KOREA

We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection.

Product Overview

1. DESIGN

Design: It is designed to give an interior effect rather than a machine by adding design to the air curtain of the existing crude shape, due to the exquisite harmony of curve and straight line.

2. COST EFFECTIVENESS

Realizing the wind speed by one-motor cross FAN, which could be realized by using the existing 2 motor Shikora FAN, the price of the product is competitive with Chinese products, but the quality and performance are far ahead.

3.LIGHT- WEIGHT

While the weight of the existing air curtain is mid 10kg due to the weight of motor and chassis (based on size 900), the weight of the product is 2/3 of the air curtains of other companies by manufacturing the chassis with ultra-lightweight special aluminum (9.2kg based on size 900), however the performance is higher. In addition, the lightweight makes product installation easier.

4.EASY A/S

The structure of simple design makes maintenance and repair even easier.

5.LOW POWER CONSUMPTION

Using the motor developed focusing on energy saving at the development of the motor, power consumption is 175W (based on size 900) on the basis of wind speed 'High'. You can get the higher effect with only half power consumption of other companies' air curtain of the same specification.