Woven Medical Tape Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Woven Medical Tape Market: An Overview

Woven medical tapes are the type of medical tape which is made of woven, knitted fabric. The woven fabrics in the woven medical tape are washing durable and can also be made flame retardant. Woven medical tapes are stronger and considerably more cumbersome than the counterparts such as non-woven medical tapes. Woven medical tapes are breathable, comfortable, and removes cleanly and painlessly. These tapes are explicitly used for dressing wound care, tagging medical devices and equipment, splitting, and tubing. The woven medical tapes are used for cover tape and to finish devices. High adhesiveness and durability coupled with flawless finish make woven medical tape an ideal solution for use in the pharmaceutical industry. Woven medical tapes are specially used for children care because of their painless removal. Woven medical tapes are printable and available in various sizes and colors. Besides, the woven medical tapes have high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR), and acrylic adhesives are used with the woven fabric.

Woven Medical Tape Market: Dynamics

The high demand for painless and clean medical tapes is fulfilled by the woven medical tapes coupled with the increase of healthcare industries is expected to propel the global woven medical tape market. The higher reliability and security provided by the woven medical tape is expected to fuel the global woven medical tape market. The woven medical tapes are used in infusion dressing, diagnostic service, wound care dressing, surgical drapes, and compression dressing. The diverse use of woven medical tapes in healthcare industries is expected to contribute to the growth of woven medical tape market. Use of non-woven medical tape can be a potential restraint for the woven medical tape market. The non-woven medical tape is lighter in weight and cheaper in cost as compared to woven medical tape. Besides, accessibility of advanced wound care products, lack of proper guidelines for right woven medical tape selection and Medial Adhesive-Related Skin Injuries (MARSI) is expected to hamper the growth of woven medical tape market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7632

Woven Medical Tape Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Woven Medical Tape market is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity and end-user industries which are further segmented as –

On the basis of adhesive type, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as-

Acrylic

Silicon

On the basis of application, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as-

Monitoring/diagnostic devices

Compression dressings

Infusion dressings

Wound care dressings

Surgical drapes

On the basis of end-user industry, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Clinics

Homecare settings.

Others

Woven Medical Tape Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global woven medical tape market are –

Tekra Corporation.

NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd

Sheng Hung Industrial Co Ltd

MBK Tape Solutions

Berry Global, Inc

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

Pinnacle Technologies

Ad Tape & Label, and Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Read Comprehensive Overview with TOC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7632