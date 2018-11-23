Pump Jack Market worth $3.63 Billion by 2022

According to the new market research report “Pump Jack Market by Well Type (Vertical and Horizontal), Application (Onshore and Offshore), Weight (Less Than 100,000 Lbs, 100,000 Lbs to 300,000 Lbs, and More Than 300,000 Lbs), and by Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The pump jack market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.63 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Increasing onshore maturing oil fields are driving the pump jack market. Low oil prices in the past couple of years has made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate pump jack plans for such oil fields.

Vertical well: The largest segment of the pump jack market, by well type

The pump jack market has been segmented by well type, weight, application, and region. The market has been further segmented, by well type, into vertical well and horizontal well. The vertical well segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is also projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Vertical well involves the safe production or exploration wells and is one of the biggest and most critical activities in any drilling project. Pump jacks are highly suitable for vertical wells as they include a sucker rod assembly that functions efficiently in a vertical trajectory. The market for vertical well is estimated to grow at the fastest pace among both the well types.

The onshore sub-segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the pump jack market, by application.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore segments. The application of pump jack in onshore is estimated to lead the market, both in terms of market value and growth. The onshore basins in North America Eagleville (Texas), Spraberry (Texas), and Prudhoe Bay (Alaska) plays a major role in driving the pump jack market. Onshore oil drilling is typically less expensive compared to offshore and a majority of the old and ageing mature wells are in onshore oil fields. Thus, the market for pump jack will be the largest in onshore.

North America: The largest market for pump jack

The market in North America was the largest market, by value, for pump jack in 2016, driven largely by activities in the offshore industries of the U.S. and Canada. The offshore industries in these two regions, leads other regions in terms of well-development. Companies in the region are taking active steps in drilling, in onshore mature oil fields by low cost installation and ease of operation. The market in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is the second largest market, closely behind Europe, with a large number of mature wells drilled by pump jack, each year.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top service providers in the pump jack market. These players include Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg), Borets International (U.A.E.), General Electric Oil & Gas (U.K.), Weatherford International, PLC (Switzerland), and Dover Corporation (U.S.), among others.

