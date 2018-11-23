Intelligent Network Market Emerging Technology, Size, Competitive Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Intelligent networks increase the service velocity and broaden the range of network services, enabling a multivendor environment which identifies the inadequacies of a traditional system. Additionally, they replace the existing traditional network which is time-consuming. These network solutions provide speedy introduction to new services while providing direct customer response. It is used to manage the functionality of specialized services in a network architecture.

Itential, a provider of intelligent network automation released a low-code modern network automation system named Itential 6.0. This solution possesses the capabilities of supporting data models with DevOps tools and controllers. This solution is expected to witness digital transformation in the current era of network innovation.

Market Research Future anticipates the maturity of the global intelligent network market with a CAGR of 25.27% in conjunction with a market value of USD 9.70 billion owing to the advent of new technology such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). It is presumed that these technologies are a game-changer for the telecommunications industry. IoT supports handy network connectivity and streamlines network conjunction, resulting in reduced network downtime. This gives rise to increased data volume and traffic. Therefore, higher number of connected devices lead to the demand for seamless connectivity which can be delivered effortlessly by intelligent networks. Furthermore, the advent of new technology is expected to be one of the major factors fueling the growth of the intelligent network market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems (US),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Juniper Networks (US),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Hewlett-Packard Company (US),

Orange S.A. (France),

Tech Mahindra Limited (India),

Colt Technology Services (UK),

Sandvine (Canada),

Netcracker Inc. (UK),

Loom Systems (US), Itential (US),

Aricent, Inc. (US) are among the other players in this market.

The global Intelligent Network Market is expected to reach USD 9.70 billion growing at 25.27% CAGR over the forecast period 2018–2023.

Segmentation:

The intelligent network market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By application, the intelligent network market is segmented into information cognition, traffic prediction and classification, resource management and network adoption, performance prediction, and configuration extrapolation.

By end-user, this market is segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed network service providers, and others.

By enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the global segments.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of intelligent network market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The advent of new technology is driving the growth of the intelligent network market in North America. The region is expected to dominate the market, owing to this, with the largest market share during the forecast period. The US and Canada are a few countries in the region, leading due to technical advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Leading providers of intelligent networks such as Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Aruba Networks, Netcracker Inc., and others in the US are enhancing advanced technological architecture and providing network security. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market, due to the growing adoption of IoT and the shift of small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise to the cloud. China, Japan, and India are leading countries in the region, due to their vast customer base. Europe is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing investments of tech leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT market.

