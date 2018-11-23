In-App Advertising Market 2018 Global Key Players: Flurry, Tune, Byyd, Amobee, One by AOL, Tapjoy

Market Highlights:

Mobile advertising can include anything from video ads and mobile website display to in-app advertisements.

Mobile ad spending is dominating the entire advertising industry and has become a global phenomenon, with in-app holding at least an 87% share of the ad spending. Compared to mobile web, in-app ads boast higher records, more user engagement, and increased demand from advertisers in the fourth quarter of 2017. Better targeting and higher click-through rates are majorly driving the growth of global in-app advertising market.

In-app ads are displayed within a mobile app, such as banners at the top or bottom of a game of an app. In-app advertising is currently the fastest growing form of mobile advertising in the market and has become a must for the marketers. For more than a decade now, mobile and in-app advertising have been the branches of digital advertising that have seen the fastest growth and technological innovation. In-app mobile traffic is just a small fraction of the overall mobile traffic.

The global In-App Advertising Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large industry competitors. Google AdMob, Flurry, Inc., Tune, Inc., Byyd, Amobee, and One by AOL are a few major players in the global in-app advertising market. One by AOL is giving a tough competition to Google AdMob. The former does not dabble with programmatic buying but instead serves premium ads which has eventually raised the company’s costs but has also ensured the creation of highly targeted and customized advertisement that will bring in more customers.

The global In-app advertising market is projected to reach USD 218 billion at a CAGR of over 21% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Google AdMob (U.S.)

• Flurry, Inc. (U.S.)

• Tune, Inc. (U.S.)

• Byyd (U.K)

• Amobee (U.S.)

• One by AOL (U.S.)

• Tapjoy (U.S.)

• InMobi (India)

• Chartboost (U.S.)

In-app advertising Market Segmentation:

The global in-app advertising market is segmented on the basis of the type, platform, device, and application. The type segment is further segmented into standard banner ads, interstitial ads, hyper-local targeted ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads.

Interstitial ads sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Interstitial ads are full-screen ads which cover the interface of the host app and are typically displayed at natural transition points in the flow of an app. Majorly such advertisements are displayed between activities or during the pause levels in a particular game.

Regional Analysis:

The global In-app advertising market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for in-app advertising due to the sale of smartphones that are surpassing the desktops and laptops. Also, growing demand for inspection speed and accuracy are other factors fueling the market growth.

