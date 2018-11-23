Global SEO Software Market Significant Trends, Drivers, Influence Factors and CAGR Value 2018-2022

Global SEO Software Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.83% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. SEO software, also known as “Search engine Optimization” software, is a tool that allows the user to organize, identify, and analyze keywords and advance their organic search rankings. These software’s are scalable, faster, and accurate. They provide a means of insights, like keyword density, keyword ranking in real time, and ROI prioritization.The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of SEO software market are penetration of the internet all over the world, and rising use of enhanced AI to advance SEO experience. However, concern regarding data privacy among end-customers may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. SEO Software Market is segmented based on type and region.

Desktop user and mobile user are the types that could be explored in SEO Software in the forecast period. The desktop users sector may account for the significant market share of SEO Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The sector comprises server systems, personal computers, enterprise computers, laptops, and others. SEO Software Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar), and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of SEO Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the existence of huge online population, and developed private industrial sector. The United States is the major consumer of SEO Software in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of SEO Software in this region. The key players of SEO Software Market are Yext, BrightEdge, SpyFu, Conductor, and Linkdex. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

About SEO Software

The search engine optimization (SEO) software is a tool to improve the ranking and visibility of websites in the search engine results page (SERP), in turn enhancing website traffic.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global SEO Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Global SEO Software Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from resellers and third-party service providers are excluded from the calculation of the market size. The scope is limited to software. Services, such as consultation, installation, training, and maintenance, are excluded. The overall market is segmented according to the geography and the type of SEO software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global SEO Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BrightEdge

• Conductor

• Linkdex

• SpyFu

• Yext

Market driver

• Upsurge in penetration of Internet worldwide.

Market driver

• Upsurge in penetration of Internet worldwide.

Market challenge

• Data privacy concerns among end-consumers

Market challenge

• Data privacy concerns among end-consumers

Market trend

• Advent of advanced AI to enhance SEO experience

Market trend

• Advent of advanced AI to enhance SEO experience

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

