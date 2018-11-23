Global Catheters Market Research and Forecast, 2017-2022

“Technological advancements to stimulate the Global Catheters Market”

According to OMR analysis the global catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % during 2017-2022. The global catheters market has been segmented on the basis of product. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, gap analysis, pipeline analysis, drugs and device regulations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

Catheters are generally inserted into a body cavity, duct, or blood vessel which enables to diagnose and treat a patient. They are thin, flexible tubes called soft catheters or thicker and more inflexible catheters called hard catheters. A catheter that is inserted into the body, whether it is temporarily or permanently is referred to as an indwelling catheter. The key driver for the global catheters market is estimated to be increasing incidences and prevalence rate of lifestyle-oriented disease and rising geriatric population. Further, rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures is also one of the major factors that is boosting the growth of the market.

The global catheters market has been segmented on the basis of products including cardiovascular catheters, electrophysiology catheters, PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) balloon catheters, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters and so on. The cardiovascular catheters market is one of the largest segments in terms of revenue due to increase in heart surgery cases. The growth of the cardiovascular catheters market is attributed to the abnormal or sudden increase in cardiovascular diseases which include diabetes, coronary heart diseases, angina pectoris and other heart-related diseases.

Geographically, the market has been divided into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. The North America is expected to be the fastest growing region majorly due to rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, technological advancements, rising healthcare investments, government initiatives and rise in incidence of CVD and CHD. The key manufacturers of catheters include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Arrow International Inc., Bard Medicals, Becton Dickinson Inc., Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Hollister, Intra, Medrad (Bayer Ag), Nipro Medical Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH, Vascular Solutions, Medtronic, Philips healthcare, Rochester Medical, and Johnson & Johnson.

