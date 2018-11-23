Cannabis Testing Market 2018 Prime Challenges, Competitive Scenario & Growth Forecast To 2025

23th November, 2018- Cannabis Testing Market Research Report (2018-2025) Provides In-Depth Analysis by Scope, Growth Rate, Driving Factors, Competitive Situation, Top Manufacturers and Upcoming Trends. Cannabis Testing Market report split global into several key Regions which mainly includes Market Overview, Table of Content, List of Figures and Applications. Cannabis Testing Market Growing at Higher CAGR Rate of XX% in 2018-2025.

In cannabis drug testing, what actually is done is a variety of drug test methodologies are employed for the utilization of cannabis in various sectors like medicine, sport, and law. It has been observed that cannabis employment is highly noticeable and it can be identified by urinalysis, hair analysis, as well as saliva tests for days or weeks. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of the product & software spans analytical instrument, consumables, and software. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of end user spans Lab, Pharmaceutical, and Research. Among all, the consumables segment is currently taking up the largest share in the market due to their recurring requirement and repetitive employment.

Market Segment:

This report studies the global Cannabis Testing market, analyzes and researches the Cannabis Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Agilent Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Genetic Cannabis Testing

Potency Cannabis Testing

Terpene Profiling Cannabis Testing

Heavy Metal Cannabis Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, Cannabis Testing can be split into

Laboratories

Research Institutions

Other

The only factors that are restraining the growth of the market and are becoming major challenges for the industry include soaring cost of analytical instruments, availability of substitute technologies, and deficiency of expert and skilled professionals. The trend that is going in the market includes augmentation in the funding for cannabis testing laboratories. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of service spans Potency, Pesticides, Heavy Metal, Genetic Testing, Terpene Profiling, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, and Microbial Analysis. Among all the service types, the potency testing segment has gained huge recognition across the globe and has also registered for the largest share in the market. The reason being huge number of the end users mainly test their cannabis plants for cannabinoids and seek to assess the strength of cannabis and the outcome it will have on medical marijuana users.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Regulatory Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Service Type Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Service Contract Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Service Provider Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By End-User Cannabis Testing Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cannabis Testing Companies Company Profiles Of The Cannabis Testing Industry

