2018-2022 Talent Management Software Market CAGR Value, Outlook, Segment and Competitive Forecast

Global Talent Management Software Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Talent Management Software (TMS) is termed as a technology used by human resource management professionals to manage employees as a competitive benefit. It may refer to a separate application from a niche seller that mainly addresses one part of the process, like a learning management system. It represents four key factors like compensation management, recruitment, learning and development, and performance management.Rising social media platforms, growing population using social media platforms, and rising video platforms are documented as major factors of Talent Management Software Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness regarding latest technologies may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Talent Management Software Market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region.

Services and solutions are the types that could be explored in Talent Management in the forecast period. The services comprise support and maintenance, professional services, and training and education. On the other hand, solutions comprise performance management, workforce planning, talent acquisition, learning management, and compensation management.

Cloud and on-premise are the deployment modes that may be explored in Talent Management Software in the forecast period. Organization size may vary from large enterprises and small medium business (SMB’s) that could be explored in Talent Management Software in the forecast period.

Media & entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, education, it & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others that could be explored in Talent Management Software in the forecast period. The others sector comprise automotive, transport & logistics, and energy & power.

Talent Management Software Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of Talent Management Software and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand from several small and mid-sized enterprises and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

The key players of Talent Management Software Market are Ultimate Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Saba Software. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

About Talent Management Software

Talent management software helps in the efficient management of automating, monitoring, and analyzing human resource functions in an organization.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global talent management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global talent management software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of talent management software solutions through different deployment models.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Talent Management Software Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Oracle

• Saba Software

• SAP SuccessFactors

• Ultimate Software

Market driver

• Increasing need for cloud-based talent management software

Market challenge

• Need for highly skilled professionals due to complexities involved in the use of software

Market trend

• Proliferation of mobile devices in talent management-related processes

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

