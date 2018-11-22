The 5th China Int’l Aggregates, Quarrying Tailings & Construction Waste Disposal Exhibition (Aggregates China 2019)

Date: September 23rd- 25th, 2019

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China

Great Promising Aggregates Export Market

As sales of mining machinery nearly doubled in 2017 with strong economic growth, the industry has maintained rapid growth since 2018. According to the statistic, China 25 main manufacturers have exported 4131 kinds of mining equipment from Jan. 2018 to March with year-on-year growth of 105.1% and an average of 20.1 tons of each product with an increase of 8.1%.

Review of Aggregates China 2018

Bringing together more than 110 exhibitors (+37.5%) on a show floor of 20,000 Square meters (+100%), Aggregates China 2018 came into a great success with attendance of lots of famous enterprises including KOMATSU, SANY, XCMG, Powerscreen, Caterpillar, Kobelco, etc. Furthermore, relevant exchange meeting and conference were held to discuss issues of aggregates industry that follow the trends of new era.

Preview of Aggregates China 2019

Aggregates China 2019 is expected to converge more than 180 exhibitors (+63.6%) and 10,000 visitors covering an exhibiting area of 30,000 square meters (+50%), concurrently held with 2019 China International (Guangzhou) Concrete Technology & Equipment Exhibition (CICE 2019) and 2019 China International Concrete Block and Brick Industry Exhibition (BBE2019) which will share the related exhibits and technologies that makes your trip a fruitful one.

Exhibition Scope

Aggregates China 2019:

Construction waste disposal equipment

Feedstock-screening equipment

Environmental protection equipment

Crushing equipment

Assistant facilities

CICE 2019:

Concrete machinery

Block molding machine

Concrete tools and mechanical parts

Testing equipment

Surface protection technology & equipment

Other related product

BBE2019:

Baking-Free Brick Machine

Sintered Brick Machine

Block Molding Machine

Ancillary Products

Brick Pallet

Brick Mold

Block Products