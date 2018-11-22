REFCOLD INDIA to set all new standards for Cold Chain Industry business

The international exhibition and conference-Refcold on ‘Industrial Refrigeration & Cold Chain Industry’

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Mr Nitin Patel has inaugurated REFCOLD INDIA 2018, the exhibition has started with a spectrum of opportunity and growth in the cold and refrigeration industry, an International Exhibition and Conference on Cold chain, Industrial Refrigeration & Reefer Transportation will be held from 22nd-24th November, 2018 at Mahatma Mandir Convention cum Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, and Gujarat organized by ISHRAE in association with NurenbergMesse India, the event has been power packed with technical workshops, panel discussions, and knowledge-enhancing theme-based seminars by renowned names from the industry from across the globe.

Theme for three days seminar-

· Industrial refrigeration

· Refrigeration in cold chain industry

· Natural Refrigerants

· Innovative technologies in refrigeration

Event would have over 100 exhibitors coming from India and countries like China, Germany, and USA, the three-day event is expected to receive a footfall of over 10,000. While stakeholders of cold storage, food, dairy, and pharmaceutical industry would be attending the event also the delegates from France, Turkey, and China would be visiting the colossal show along with Buyer delegations from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and various other Cold Storage Associations from across the country.

REFCOLD India is an initiative of ISHRAE & NurenbergMesse India, which has been actively working towards growth of Refrigeration & Cold Chain industry with an objective of reducing country’s agriculture waste and working towards our prime minister vision of doubling the farmers income increase the overall growth of this sector.

As a country, India is much ready for a consortium of this level which shall be the launch-pad for potential business-enabling collaborations, as well as the live resource pool and aggregation of Cold Chain products, services and solutions”, Mr. Vishal Kapur, ISHRAE National President expressed his enthusiasm with this event. “I am absolutely convinced that REFCOLD INDIA in November 2018 will be a greatly successful show that would leave a mark on the Refrigeration & Cold Chain market in India”, said Mr. Kapur.

Refcold India is endrosed and supported by various Ministry of Government of India such as Deputy Chief Minister, Gujarat State – Mr Nitin Patel, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar – Minister of Rural Development, Panchayti Raj and Mines, Govt. Of India, Shri. Kaushik Patel-Minister of Revenue,Government of Gujarat, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Government of Gujarat – Shri. Saurabhbhai Patel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change – Government of India – Shri. Gyanesh Bharti, I.A.S, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Transport, Government of Gujarat – Shri. R C Faldu, Department of Horticulture of Gujarat, Parshottam Rupala – Minister of State, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Government of India ,National Centre for Cold Chain Development (Ministry of Agriculture),INDO GERMAN Chamber of Commerce. Also, it is supporting some of the international associations namely, United Nation Environment Program (UNEP), International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR FRANCE), China Refrigeration association, Turkey Refrigeration association and many more.

About ISHRAE

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals, today has more than 12,000 HVAC&R professionals as members and additionally as many as 7,500 Student-members. ISHRAE operates from 41 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over the country with headquarters in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.

Website: www.ishrae.in