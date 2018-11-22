Jim Gaskill: A Visionary Leader and Education Professional

Jim Gaskill has made a name for himself as a visionary leader, innovative collaborator, and team builder in the field of education. With both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education, in addition to an intensive 22 years-worth of hands-on experience supervising staff, mentoring teachers, securing resources, and implementing successful programs, he has worked diligently to acquire the title of a renowned innovator in the field of education. Here’s a look at Jim Gaskill’s extensive skill set and hands-on teaching experience.

Key Professional Skills

Hiring, mentoring and training education professionals

Focusing on safety

Facility management

Remaining visible, present, and accessible to students, faculty, and support staff

Problem solving and critical thinking

Networking, collaboration, and negotiation

Curriculum development and implementation

Professional Development

Budget management and resource allocation

As the current principal of Kilbourne Middle School within the Worthington City Schools district, Jim Gaskill continuously achieves all of the following:

He increased safety measures by bringing forth extensive training programs, such as A.L.I.C.E and CPI training. He also established an automated emergency staff notification system to streamline staff communications in case of an emergency.

He attends and participates actively in PTSO meetings and events.

He created the “Key Communicators” parent group that is designed to share news and updates occurring within the Kilbourne and district as a whole.

He assists with student discipline when needed and promotes student awareness of technology and social media.

He established the continuous improvement plan to ensure student success.

As Principal of Thomas Worthington High School, Jim Gaskill excelled in the following:

Creating a master schedule by leveraging Infinite Campus

Developing and implementing a freshmen mentoring program

Establishing a monthly student leaders principal advisory committee

Designing an informal student leadership committee

Implementing online parent-teacher conference scheduling

Working closely with the district administration offices to establish and manage the annual building budget consisting of more than $180,000.

Presenting a STEM Academy concept and Honda partnership at the 2015 ATE National Principal Investigators Conference in Washington D.C.

Participating in the STEM School Partnership Panel at CSCC Manufacturing Summit

Collaborating with teacher team to develop and implement a Positive Behavior Intervention and Support plan

Established and executed STEM Academy upon completion.