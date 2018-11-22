Gruyere Market Expansion to be Persistent by 2024

Gruyère is one of the finest cheese majorly used in culinary. It is a hard textured yellow color cheese originated from Switzerland named after the town in Switzerland. It is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and essential fatty acids. Gruyère, the Swiss cheese is used to make food products such as fondue, Tarts, pies, hot sandwiches, soufflés, and gratins. It is known for its creaminess and is a good melting cheese. Also, it is also broadly used as a table cheese. Similar to other Alpine or Swiss cheeses, gruyère is served with wines and beers like Riesling, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and Beaujolais.

Production of gruyere is comparatively less than other cheese because of adherence to high standard quality during manufacturing, packaging, and storage. It is prepared by curing raw milk for six months than it is aged for several months to gain mildly nutty, earthy flavor. Gruyère is available in ranges, such as Beaufort and Comte. Gruyère substitutes are available in the cheese market among which French cheese is considered to be nearly identical. Other substitutes available in the market include Gouda, plain Swiss, fontina, appenzell, abondance, mild provolone, emmentaler, cantal, raclette or graviera.

Global Gruyère Market: Drivers & Restraints

The ever growing demand for cheese in food products and as a table cheese with the variety of liquor has enhanced the growth of Gruyère cheese across the globe particularly in Europe and nearby regions. Being a tourist destination, many tourists around the world visit the Switzerland places to taste the variety of wine, cheese, and chocolate. Therefore the range of Swiss cheeses is getting recognized globally especially as a luxury food.

Another major factor that drives gruyere market is the reduction of cheese trade barrier between Europe (EU) and Switzerland. In 2007, due to the agreement between World Trade Organization and Europe, left Switzerland government to open their cheese market worldwide. The Swiss government also reduced export subsidies and protective duties as well as eliminated milk price guarantees and quotas to enhance their dairy product market. Because of free cheese trade between Switzerland and Europe open the opportunities for food & beverage sector key players to get varieties and qualities at a lower price.

Although demand for gruyère cheese in the market is recognizable; but tight competition with other cheese, availability of many gruyere substitutes in food market are some major restraint that holds gruyere’s market.

Global Gruyère Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global gruyère market is segmented into seven regions; namely, North America gruyère market, Latin America gruyère market, Eastern Europe gruyère market, Western Europe gruyère market, Asia Pacific excluding Japan gruyère market, Japan gruyère market and the Middle East & Africa gruyère market. Free cheese trade between Europe and Switzerland made Eastern and Western Europe leading region in the market of gruyère cheese globally, neighboring countries such as Germany, France, and Spain are the prominent consumers of this luxury cheese. High-end preference of Swiss cheese in restaurants of US and Canada made North America, second largest consuming region of gruyère cheese.

Global Gruyère Market: Key Players

Few of the market players accounting on gruyère market includes La Maison Du Gruyere, Wisconsin cheese, Bel UK, Bradburys, Castelli, Harvey & Brockless, Emmi, Eurilait, Golden Acre Dairy Foods, Interprofession du Gruyère, Lactalis, Arla, Norseland Ltd, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son, The Pimpernel Wharf, and Savencia Fromage & Dairy.