Vertical Farming Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2022

Market Highlights:

The Global Vertical Farming Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Vertical Farming will grow moderately over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2022, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2022).

With the advancement in technologies, sensors and robotics help farmers in taking their move towards vertical farming. Harvesting with LED Lighting Networks is again propelling the market growth as this offers network connectivity which boosts crop yields and quality and improving energy efficiency in vertical farming. The rapidly expanding movement to bring food production to urban centres is driving the demand of the vertical farming across the world. With this vertical farming, which can protect crops from unpredictable weather, and eliminate the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and herbicides.

Although, Vertical Farming is a viable form of agricultural practice that supports effective and efficient harvest with only 5% of water usage for five times more the yield, with up to 350 times more greens than conventional farms of similar size, is yet not cost effective. Vertical Farming requires an initial capital investment of $200 to 500 million.

Major Key Players

The key players in the global vertical farming market include Agrilution (Germany), Aerofarms (U.S.), Indoor Harvest Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Everlight Electronics co.(Taiwan), Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.), Sky Greens (Singapore), Hort Americas (U.S.), Urban Crop Solutions (Belgium) among others.

According to MRFR, The Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6 billion by the end of 2022 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 The Gulf Cooperation Council has recently inaugurated its very first vertical farm in the United Arab Emirate. The method is said to use less than 90 per cent less water than conventional farming which can prove to be a major game changer for the region which is water-scarce. Badia Farms which is the company behind the initiative can grow produce while massively reducing the carbon footprint with their indoor farm which is hydroponic. The lettuces, microgreens and herbs can grow with no particular requirement for soil, sunlight or pesticides required. The produce can grow in the coconut husks instead, which makes the produce even safer since many potential food-borne diseases stem from dirt. The very first commercial vertical farm in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area is helmed by Badia Farms which will include other location in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Competitive Analysis

The profitable circumstances accessible in this market are being applied by candidates who are trying to increase their market coverage by focused development which can encourage the expansion of this business sector. The businesses in this trade area are combining their resources to attain their vision for achieving a substantial portion of the business as early as possible. This has raised the possibilities for the approaching growth period significantly. The merchandise that are being provided presently differ greatly because of the rationale of the robust pace of technological discoveries. This consequence is productive for companies so they can aim to uphold their commercial enterprise’s liquidity to take the most effective decisions in terms of strategy execution and designing.

Regional Analysis

Vertical Farming Global Market is expected to be dominated by North America with the largest market share due to increasing population, employment generation and adoption of new technological solutions in this regions, and therefore accounting for a huge economy by 2022. Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a considerable rate of CAGR. The Asia Pacific region includes Chin, India and Japan is expected to boost this region majorly due to urbanization, less of fertile land and more investments for developing vertical farming systems. Furthermore, the emergence of China as the major manufacturing hub is increasing the scope of Vertical Farming solutions in the region.

Industry Segments

Market Research Future has segmented the market of vertical farming into component, type, crop type and region for the purpose of the study.

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Type: Aquaponic, Aeroponic and Hydroponic. The hydroponic type accounts for the prime market share in the vertical farming market globally.

By Crop Type: Strawberries, Spinach, Cucumbers, Broccoli, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Others

By Region: North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

