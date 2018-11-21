Oatmeal Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis Oatmeal Market

Oatmeal is made up of one of the highly consumed breakfast cereal ‘Oats’. Oat grains are processed, crushed, rolled or steel-cut to make coarse oatmeal. Oatmeal is the general term originated from the U.S. and used is the U.S. and some parts of Canada. Oatmeal are mostly cooked by heating and adding water or milk to form porridge and consumed as breakfast in most of the countries. Oats are also used as an ingredient in different products such as oatcakes, oatmeal cookies and baked oatmeal dessert dishes. In recent years Oatmeal market has flourished despite of slow growth of breakfast cereal industry, due its health benefits such as high fiber and beta-glucan content and no cholesterol.

Oatmeal Market: Drivers & Restraints The size of oatmeal market is increasing with respect to the growth of breakfast industry, increasing preference for healthy meals, and changing food habits in different countries. Oatmeal is one of the major staple food for Scotland and Nordic countries, whereas oatmeal are highly preferred by the consumers who are health conscious and always look for high protein and fiber meals. Increasing demand for ready to eat foods, and healthy breakfast products is expected to drive the growth of oatmeal market.

Oatmeal are served hot, and the increasing demand hot cereal products is also expected to support the growth of oatmeal market. Changing in eating habits of the consumers have demolished specific type of food to be consumed for dinner, lunch and breakfast. Now a days manufacturers are positioning oatmeal as an option for lunch, dinner and snacks, resulting in higher consumption of oatmeal.

Other factors which are driving the oatmeal markets are the benefits offered by the oatmeal, such as its high fiber and protein content, no sugar and being gluten-free, present oatmeal as a preferred choice healthy conscious consumers. It is also easy to cook and take less time than traditional meals, which makes it a preferred choice, over other cereal products.

Oatmeal Market Segmentation: Oatmeal market can be classified on the basis of product types, distribution channel and regions that constitute the key markets.

Oatmeal on the basis of product type can be segmented into Whole oat grains, Steel cut oats, Regular rolled oats and Instant rolled oats. Instant rolled oats are growing at a faster growth rate among all other types as they contains pre-cooked oats, and can be quickly prepared by adding hot milk or water. Attributes such as easiness to cook and on-the-go food supports the growth of instant rolled oats market during the forecast period.

Oatmeal market can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channel used by manufacturers, to supply oatmeal products to end-users. On the basis of distribution channel, the oatmeal market can be segment into Super/Hypermarket, Convenience/Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores and Others (includes foodservice). Super/Hypermarket segment is expected to depict highest growth in terms of sales, due to its capability to offer wide variety of oatmeal products and also offers attractive offers and discounts.

Oatmeal Market: Regional Outlook Geographically the Oatmeal market can be segmented by regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East and Africa and Japan. Among all these regions, Western Europe market is expected to dominate the oatmeal market, in term of revenue, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific and Latin America oatmeal market is expected to show higher growth rate during the forecast period, due to changing eating habits, and growing urban population resulting in higher demand for healthy on-the-go food.

Oatmeal Market Key Players: Oatmeal market is moderately fragmented with number of major players holding high share and domestic players offering oatmeal in the local market. Leading players in the oatmeal market are Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg’s, Bagrry’s India Ltd., General Mills, Nestle, Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods., McCann’s, Abbott Nutrition, Conagra Foods, ABF Grain Products Limited., and thinkThin.