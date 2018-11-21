Miraj Group proudly announced the recent launch of Miraj Digital Miracle ; a new Digital Entertainment Channel today on 20th November. The celebrities and the complete star cast of the webseries was present at the launch were Riya Sen,Neil Nitin Mukesh ,Shivani Tomar ,Anant Vidhaat ,Vinny Arora,Sumeet Arora,Saksham.

Miraj Miracle will offer content ranging from Short stories, Web series, Indie-Music as well as Digital films.

The first offering on the platform of Miraj Miracle is a court room comedy titled, Andha Dhoond Kanoon; starring Sumeet Arora, Shivani Tomar and Keshav Sadhna. This court is set in the fictitious town of Machandpur. It deals with one funny case in every series and what starts as an unheard case turns out to be a hilarious take on our modern day lives. The initial response to the series created by Two Nice Men Mediaworks, has been very encouraging and we are here to celebrate it’s success and share some exciting plans for the road ahead.

The content calendar is buzzing with new content to be added on weekly basis. There are short stories and songs that are set to release in December along with a few more seasons of Andhadhoond Kanoon. In a weeks time, the channel has managed more than 1 Mn views and 11000 subscribers and is growing steadily.

Keeping our promise of adding more fresh content, Miraj Miracle is very happy & thrilled to share the announcement of its next big series starring RIYA SEN and ANANT VIDHAAT ( of Sultaan and Tiger Zinda hai fame). Tentatively titled as “Pati Patni Aur Woh” the series is about ,life of a happily married man which is all set to change. The webseries focuses on ,a man with no ambitions, no sense of romance and a regular life in the city of Mathura who lives with his wife and brother in law(18). His wife passes away under mysterious circumstances. Soon the husband realises that his wife hasn’t really left this world and has no plans to, till she gets him married again. What happens next when Riya Sen enters the scene is going to be a laugh riot.

It’s a fantasy that would excite any Man on Earth. Our protagonist is too much of a simpleton to handle what is coming his way.

Riya Sen as the desirable wife & Anant Vidhaat as a simpleton husband come together and bring their individual magic to create this romantic comedy series ; Pati Patni Aur Woh. This series created by Two Nice Men Mediaworks is being completely shot in the city of Mathura and would have interesting use of VFX and CG. The series is slated for release in Feb 2018.

Miraj Miracle is also set to release a series of exclusive and original songs and music videos that would be simultaneously featured on all leading platforms including Saavn, Amazon Music, Jio Music , Gaana as well as Youtube.

Miraj Group founded by Mr Madan Paliwal has business interests in FMCG , Cinema Exhibition as well as Film Production. Madari starring Irfan Khan and Sona Spa Starring Naseeruddin Shah were two recent films from their stable. With more than 100 Cinema Screens and 2 full length feature films on floor, Miraj has been an active player in the entertainment genre.

Miraj Digital Miracle; the digital entertainment arm is headed by its CEO & Director , Ms. Sonal Deshpande.

Sonal Deshpande says “ We intend to entertain our subscriber base with our varied offering. As a stakeholder in the media and entertainment industry we also want to contribute by helping find and nurture new talent.”

Do visit Youtube.com/mirajmiracle . Subscribe and stay connected for all content updates.