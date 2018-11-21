Metal Fibers Market 2018-2025 Analysis by Application, Price Trend and Manufacturers Profiles

21th November, 2018- Metal Fibers Market comprises metal, plastic-coated metal or metal coated plastic or a core totally encapsulated by metal. Metal fibers serve in various industries such as fabric decoration and minimizing tarnishing. These fibers can be produced from wire or a bundle from a large wire or even cast from molten metal. Characteristically, coated metallic filaments serve to reduce blemish. Under use of appropriate adhesives and films, metal fibers remain unaffected by salt water, chlorinated water or other climatic conditions. Materials resulting out of metallic fibers need to be dry-cleaned and lastly, ironing should be avoided since the heat from iron can melt the fiber particularly at higher temperatures. Usually, two production methods are involved to produce metallic fibers.

The fibers are then cut into lengthwise strips for yarn and coiled into spools. Metals can be sealed and colored in a film or the film can be colored before laminating. Another process is metalizing process. This process consists of heating the metal until vaporization and then depositing it at a high pressure on a polyester film. The process generates thinner, flexible and more comfortable fibers.

Commercially, the metal fiber is also used for weaving and needlepoint. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of metal fibers market include rising need to prevent equipment failure, resistance towards high temperature and rising demand in end-use industries such as aerospace, defense, electrical & electronics industry. On the basis of product, the global metal fiber market is segmented into steel fiber, cast fiber, copper fiber and aluminum fiber. On the basis of application, the global metal fiber market is segmented into textile, electronics, chemical & material, and aerospace and defense. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global metal fiber market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR for the forecast period due to manufacturing hub of aerospace and defense industry. APAC regions are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The key players in the global metal fibers market include Huntsman, Toho, Tenax, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Dupont, PPG industries, BASF, Ahlstrom Corporation and Honeywell.

Maket Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Metal Fibers in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Metal Fibers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

Huntsman

Dupont

Hyosung

PPG Industries

Ahlstrom Corporation

Honeywell

American Metal Fibers

IntraMicron

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Fiber

Cast Fiber

Copper Fiber

Aluminum Fiber

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Textile

Electronics

Chemical & Material

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Regulatory Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Service Type Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Equipment Type Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Service Contract Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Service Provider Metal Fibers Market Analysis By End-User Metal Fibers Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Metal Fibers Companies Company Profiles Of The Metal Fibers Industry

