Global Electric Timer Switches Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Electric Timer Switches Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A time switch is a device that has a built-in mechanical or electronic timer that turns an electrical circuit on and off at certain times of the day. The electrical current typically is used to perform a task that otherwise would be done by a person. Time Switch work in a variety of areas, such as irrigation or other water pumps, indoor or outdoor lighting, ventilation systems and other devices that need to be turned on and off throughout the day. A time switch automatically performs these tasks so that a person doesn’t have to remember to do so or have to physically flip a switch at certain times every day.

The Electric Timer Switches market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Timer Switches.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Timer Switches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Intermatic Incorporated

leviton

Legrand

Honeywell

Hager

Havells India Ltd

Theben Group

Eaton

OMRON

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Sangamo

Hugo Müller

Panasonic Japan

Finder SPA

Enerlites

Any Electronics Co.,Ltd

Pujing

Electric Timer Switches Breakdown Data by Type

Digital Time Switch

Analogue Time Switch

Electric Timer Switches Breakdown Data by Application

Lightings

Appliances

Industrial Devices

Others

Electric Timer Switches Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Electric Timer Switches Market Insights, Forecast 2018-2025

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Timer Switches Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Digital Time Switch

1.4.3 Analogue Time Switch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lightings

1.5.3 Appliances

1.5.4 Industrial Devices

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Production 2013-2025

2.2 Electric Timer Switches Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Timer Switches Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Timer Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Timer Switches Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Timer Switches Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Timer Switches Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Timer Switches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Timer Switches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Timer Switches Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Timer Switches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Timer Switches Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Electric Timer Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Electric Timer Switches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Timer Switches Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Electric Timer Switches Production

4.2.2 United States Electric Timer Switches Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Electric Timer Switches Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Timer Switches Production

4.3.2 Europe Electric Timer Switches Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Timer Switches Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Timer Switches Production

4.4.2 China Electric Timer Switches Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Timer Switches Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Timer Switches Production

4.5.2 Japan Electric Timer Switches Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Timer Switches Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Timer Switches Production

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Timer Switches Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Timer Switches Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

5 Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Timer Switches Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Intermatic Incorporated

8.1.1 Intermatic Incorporated Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Intermatic Incorporated Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Intermatic Incorporated Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.1.5 Intermatic Incorporated Recent Development

8.2 leviton

8.2.1 leviton Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 leviton Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 leviton Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.2.5 leviton Recent Development

8.3 Legrand

8.3.1 Legrand Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Legrand Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Legrand Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.3.5 Legrand Recent Development

8.4 Honeywell

8.4.1 Honeywell Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Honeywell Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Honeywell Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.5 Hager

8.5.1 Hager Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Hager Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Hager Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.5.5 Hager Recent Development

8.6 Havells India Ltd

8.6.1 Havells India Ltd Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Havells India Ltd Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Havells India Ltd Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.6.5 Havells India Ltd Recent Development

8.7 Theben Group

8.7.1 Theben Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Theben Group Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Theben Group Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.7.5 Theben Group Recent Development

8.8 Eaton

8.8.1 Eaton Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Eaton Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Eaton Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.8.5 Eaton Recent Development

8.9 OMRON

8.9.1 OMRON Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 OMRON Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 OMRON Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.9.5 OMRON Recent Development

8.10 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

8.10.1 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc Electric Timer Switches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc Electric Timer Switches Product Description

8.10.5 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc Recent Development

8.11 Sangamo

8.12 Hugo Müller

8.13 Panasonic Japan

8.14 Finder SPA

8.15 Enerlites

8.16 Any Electronics Co.,Ltd

8.17 Pujing

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Electric Timer Switches Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Electric Timer Switches Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electric Timer Switches Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Electric Timer Switches Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Electric Timer Switches Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Timer Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Timer Switches Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Timer Switches Distributors

11.3 Electric Timer Switches Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

13 Key Findings in the Global Electric Timer Switches Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

