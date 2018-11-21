Future Electronics Holds Advanced Engineering University 2018

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 21, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held AEU ’18 from Monday, November 5th through Friday, November 9th at their corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is Future’s premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers. AEU is an opportunity for Future’s Field Engineers to expand their technical knowledge and skills so they can help customers succeed in getting their products into production.

Future Electronics’ full Advanced Engineering team for the Americas was in attendance for the event, along with the Advanced Engineering staff from Asia excepting China. The week was filled with intense learning and sharing of engineering ideas to help improve every team’s ability to expand Future’s market position on behalf of its suppliers.

Future’s highly-regarded Supplier Fair was also held on the night of Wednesday, November 7th in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Pointe-Claire. Sponsorship levels for the annual Supplier Fair include Platinum, Gold, Silver-Plus, Silver, and Bronze.

AEU ’18 contributed to Future’s Advanced Engineering Group becoming an even stronger representative and technical liaison for suppliers’ most critical products. Over 60 suppliers and 150 FAEs participated in AEU ’18. To learn more about Future Electronics and to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

