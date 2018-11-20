Software Analytics Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2018 – 2023

Global Software Analytics Market, By Service (Professional Service, Support and Maintenance Service), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail) – Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the software analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the software analytics market. The implementation of software analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into IT & BFSI sector. The software analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based Software Analytics Market.

The software analytics market is expected to grow at approximately USD 11.5 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Software Analytics Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Segmentation

The software analytics market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, service, organization size and vertical. The cloud based software analytics solution provides search filters in terms of website traffic, most popular site and measure campaign performance. Cloud solution enable organization by providing drag and drop function and offers roll-based workflow. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Key Players

The prominent players in the software analytics market are- SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), International Business Machine (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation, Qlik (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Microstrategy, Inc. (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The software analytics market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the software analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of software analytics market and growing analytics trends to attract more users is driving software analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of software analytics tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting software analytics tools at large scale owing to high amount of data generation from numerous industries and the need to designed software to store those data and for efficient management of business is one of the prime factor that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the software analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in software analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and business intelligence.

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

