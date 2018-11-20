Madden 19: Why is the newest edition worth your money?

Graphics

While small graphics updates are the norm for yearly sports titles, I have to say that this year's Madden takes a bigger jump in quality than you'd expect. I've played the Xbox One X-enhanced version of Madden NFL 18, and it is quite pretty, but Madden 19 features much better lighting, improved textures all-around, and renders NFL stadiums as faithfully as possible. It's gorgeous on PC, running at 4K with HDR at 60FPS. I spent a lot of time trying to adjust the brightness on my TV before I realized the game was simply rendering the shadows/shaded areas of the field more realistically.

Player Likenesses

It takes a lot of time and a lot of money to create accurate 3D models, and there are a whole lot of them EA Sports has to make each year — though nobody would argue they don’t have the funds to model everybody authentically. Typically, the game will have 15-20 big-name players who have excellent likenesses, a few who have passable likenesses, and way more who are so far removed from reality that it’s hilarious.

The models are improved this time around — by a lot — but they still miss on many likenesses. Here’s a few I’ve assembled in a gallery (with the latest patch at the time of capture, including the “launch” patch).

Performance

As noted, I have only played the PC version, and I have a rather powerful machine, which could compensate for a lack of optimization. Though the system requirements are reasonable, there are moments where the frame rate drops considerably, but this hasn’t happened to me during an actual play as of yet.

Instead, the drops occur around the game presentation: panning overhead views of the crowd between quarters, during timeouts, and things of that nature. I get a steady 60FPS in gameplay running at 4K resolution with HDR (though all captures in this article are at 1080p and without HDR), so those transition-related frame drops are particularly noticeable when they happen.

How much of the gameplay running smoothly is owed to my strong PC is unclear, but as someone sensitive to frame drops, the fact that I haven’t noticed them during gameplay is a great sign.

Each year, the Madden franchise is a question of value proposition for every potential buyer: is it worth the $60 upgrade?

For me, I was always going to buy in to a new PC version after a decade off the platform, but the improvements, both large and iterative, have finally hit the right balance. I firmly believe it’s worth the upgrade over the previous game. If you haven’t upgraded in a couple years, it’s an even better deal.

“Real player motion” isn’t perfect, but it’s an honest improvement that feels better and better the longer I play the game. I consider this the best version of Madden to date, and I’ve been playing the franchise since I could hold a controller in my hand. In true Madden form, I’ll be assigning an overall (OVR) ranking for this year’s game.