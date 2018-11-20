M2M Satellite Communication Market worth 5.91 Billion USD by 2020

The report “M2M Satellite Communication Market by Technology (Satellite Telemetry, VSAT, AIS), Communication Network Device (Satellite IP Terminals, Satellite Modems, Gateways), Service (Managed Service, Data), Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the M2M satellite communication market into various subsegments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also defines the driving factors for the market, restraints, and opportunities along with the current adoption trends in this market.

[183 Pages Report] M2M satellite communication market to grow from USD 3.36 Billion in 2015 to USD 5.91 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period 2015–2020.

This report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the M2M satellite communication market. The report also examines growth potential, market sizes, and revenue forecasts across different regions.

The report forecasts the market sizes and trends of M2M satellite communication in the following submarkets:

On the basis of technologies:

• Satellite Telemetry

• VSAT

• AIS

On the basis of network devices:

• Satellite IP Terminals

• Satellite Modems

• Gateways

• Others

On the basis of services:

• Managed Service

• Data Service

• Voice Service

• Business Service

• Other Service

On the basis of industry verticals:

• Automotive

• Maritime

• Oil and Gas

• Energy and Utility

• Government and Public sector

• Mining

• Transportation and logistics

• Healthcare

• Security and Surveillance

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication allows data transfer between two or more machines as well as between machines and human. In the satellite communication market, M2M connectivity is playing a crucial role by providing connectivity solutions to people working in remote locations. In the 1970s, remote meters were developed that led to the advancement of smart meters and smart grids. In early 1990s, the usage of M2M technology increased with the introduction of customized solutions designed for industry verticals such as automotive and telematics. In the late 1990s, companies developed M2M-based satellite modems. This increased the need for M2M based satellite communication services among various organizations.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OS9drB

The M2M satellite communication market is expected to grow gradually owing to the enhancement and modernization of technology in this sector.

M2M technologies have been adopted extensively by enterprises across various industry verticals. These industry verticals such as oil and gas and aviation include many organizations that work at remote areas. These remote locations lack of proper communication facilities; employees working here also need high-speed communication networks for the swift transmission of important information. This has given rise to the need of M2M-based satellite communication among enterprises.

The rise in the demand for solutions that can help in vehicle tracking, asset monitoring, and fleet management is also influencing organizations to implement M2M satellite technology within their businesses. The problem of poor network facilities in some parts of the world affects the working of an organization in that area as it becomes less acquainted with current market situations and also faces difficulties in communicating with clients. This increases the usage of M2M satellite communication services among organizations for the smooth business operations.

With the changing technological scenario, enterprises are demanding advanced communication solutions so that they can achieve market expansion along with increased profit margin. Moreover, the development of expansive applications of M2M satellite communications by satellite service providers and the low cost involved in integration of satellite into an existing M2M system are driving the growth of the M2M satellite communication market.

However, the lack of awareness among users and lack of infrastructure to support diverse devices available are acting as restraints in the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the M2M satellite communication market by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; by technology as satellite telemetry, VSAT and AIS; by device as satellite IP terminals, satellite modems, gateways, and other devices; by service as managed service, data service, voice service, business service, and others service ; by industry vertical as automotive, maritime, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government and public sector, mining, transportation and logistics, healthcare, security and surveillance, agriculture, retail, and others.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the M2M satellite communication market to grow from USD 3.36 Billion in 2015 to USD 5.91 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience an increase in market traction during the forecast period.

Browse more than 75 market data tables with 61 figures spread through 183 pages and in-depth TOC on “M2M Satellite Communication Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/m2m-satellite-communication-market-33741729.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization of report.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com