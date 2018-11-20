Know Insights on Silicone Fluid Market Size, Analysis, and Forecasts till 2025

Silicones, also known as polydiorganosiloxanes, are of great commercial use as it has relatively high thermal stability and lubricating properties. Silicone fluids have siloxane backbones and organo-functional groups, which are thermally stable. This chemical composition improves silicone fluid’s compatibility with organic resigns. Silicone fluids have high resistance to temperature and high thermo oxidative resistance. Silicone fluids are tasteless, odourless and transparent liquids. Silicone fluids are also stable than organic polymers in terms of electromagnetic properties and UV, alpha, beta and gamma radiations.

Silicone fluids are used for hydrophobic treatment of mineral wool and glass. Silicone fluids can also be modified due to its chemical functionalization. The two common ways in which silicone fluids are modified are either attaching long alkyl chains or functionalizing silicone fluids with organic polymers.

Silicone Fluid Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increase in demand of end-user industries such as textile, cosmetics, toiletries, pharmaceutical etc. are expected to drive the global silicone fluid market. In addition, rise in construction activities, increasing investment across end user industries, its excellent heat resistant property, thermal stability and solubility are expected to further drive the demand for silicone fluid market by 2025 end. Surface tension of silicone fluids is low, thus making them more preferable for the applications where greater spreading power and surface activity is required. Silicone fluids have very little viscosity change over a wide range of temperature and have almost no adverse effect on metals and other materials, hence have an increasing demand over wide range of applications.

Silicone Fluid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user industry, the global silicone fluid market is segmented into,

Agriculture

Energy

Home Care

Personal Care

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others

Personal care industry has a significant share in silicone fluid market. Silicone fluids are confers smoothness in shampoos and beauty creams, improves spreadability in natural oils and prevent stickiness in oils. These diverse effects makes silicone fluids the most successful products to be used in personal care industry. Home Care is another industry which is estimated to boost the market of silicone fluid by 2025 end.

On the basis of product type, the global silicone fluid market is segmented into

Straight Silicone Fluid Dimethyl Silicone Fluid Methylphenyl silicone Fluid Methylhydrogen Silicone Fluid

Modified Silicone Fluid Reactive Silicone Fluid Non-Reactive Silicone Fluid



Silicone Fluid Market: Region-wise Outlook

Currently, APAC serves as a large market for silicone fluid due to flourishing infrastructure sector and increasing per capita income. APAC is expected to continue its market leader position during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Rising infrastructure activities is expected to open new market avenues in APAC, particularly in India and China. Currently Europe is the second largest market for silicone fluid. Middle East & Africa silicone fluid market are still at a nascent stage. However, emerging countries such as UAE and Brazil are expected to have a significant market share in the respective regions.

Silicone Fluid Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global silicone fluid market are Wacker Chemie AG, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. and Dow Corning Corp., ACC Silicones, KCC Basildon, Gelest Inc., Siltech Corporation.

