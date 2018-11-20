Global Ceramic Tiles Market Revenues to Grow by 9.2% to Reach US$ 86 Bn in 2016: Report

The global ceramic tiles market was valued at US$ 78.7 Bn in 2015, and is expected to grow at a year-over-year rate of 9.2% to reach US$ 86.0 Bn in 2016. Asia and Europe are the two major markets for ceramic tiles, collectively accounting for 80.6% share of the global market in 2015. Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest market globally, both in terms of production and consumption.

Demand for ceramic tiles is primarily driven by rising construction activities, economic reforms in developing countries, rapid urbanisation, growing per capita income, population expansion and higher disposable income especially in emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India. However, factors such environmental restrictions and stringent government regulations pertaining to excessive emission of CO2 during ceramic tiles production can hinder the growth of the market.

By application, residential replacement is the largest segment owing to its myriad uses, such as substitutes for marble, paint and other similar products. The residential replacement segment is anticipated to increase at a year-over-year rate of 9.5% in 2016 to reach US$ 85.9 Bn in revenues.

On the basis of type, ceramic floor tiles is the largest segment, accounting for US$ 33.4 Bn worth of demand in 2015. This segment is anticipated to increase at a year-over-year growth of 9.5% to reach US$ 36.6 Bn in revenues in 2016.

On the basis of regional segmentation the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America & Latin America and rest of world (ROW).

In recent years, the global ceramic tiles landscape is witnessing increased production offerings and capacity expansion by various market participants, including China Ceramics, Ceramica Saloni, RAK Ceramics, Porcelanosa Grupo, Mohawk Industries and Kajaria Ceramics. The revival of the global economy has been bolstered the global housing sector, which in turn, has led to growth in the global ceramic tiles market.

Long-term Outlook: The global ceramic tiles market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period to reach US$ 112.3 Bn in revenues by 2019 end. Asia Pacific will remain the most lucrative region during the forecast period, whereas residential replacement application segment will continue to account for the highest demand.

Demand for ceramic tiles used for residential replacement has increased as these can be used as substitutes for paints, marble and other similar products. Growth of the segment is likely to be hampered by governmental regulations pertaining to exhaust gases emitted during the production process of ceramic tiles. Production of ceramic tiles requires high temperatures usually in the range of 2000-25000 C. Large quantity of fuels is required to create such high temperatures. This leads significant emission of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Various companies have invested significantly in the development of new environment-friendly production processes due to increasing number of stringent government regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions. In the recent past, industry participants have been focusing on capacity expansions to increase their production capacities. Key market players operating in the ceramic tiles market include RAK Ceramics, China Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, Ceramica Saloni, Kajaria Ceramics and Porcelanosa Grupo. Expansion through various business partnerships and product portfolio globally, focusing on sustainability, aiming at growth by new product development and strategic acquisitions will remain the key strategies of the ceramic tiles manufacturers worldwide during the forecast period.