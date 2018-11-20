Drone Software market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 20, 2018: This report focuses on the global Drone Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics-the tractors and other machines needed-was repurposed from drone software.

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drone-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Drone Software market size was 390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source

Closed Source

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drone-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com